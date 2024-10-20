A9 restricted in both directions after crash near Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 restricted in both directions after crash near Aviemore

Firefighters, police and emergency services were called to the busy road shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Breaking news.
The A9 is currently restricted after a collision at Aviemore. Image: DC Thomson.

The A9 is currently restricted in both directions following a collision near Aviemore.

Police and paramedics are at the scene after receiving the crash was reported just after 1pm on Sunday.

According to Traffic Scotland’s website, the crash happened near the junction with the A95 at Granish.

Traffic Scotland’s post reads: “The A9 in both directions at Aviemore is currently restricted, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

Firefighters called to A9 crash at Aviemore

Firefighters were also called to the collision but left the scene minutes before 2pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were in attendance to an RTC on the A9 at Aviemore.

“We received the call at 1:01pm and sent one appliance to the scene.”

“We left at 1:53pm.”

Police have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

I've come up with a perfect plan to deliver without further ado the long-awaited A9 and A96 upgrades from Inverness to Aberdeen and Perth, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Will it take a 'dodgy donation' to finally get A9 and A96…
Royal National Mod Oban
Rainbows and sunshine as Royal National Mod ends in Oban
Royal National Mod Oban
GALLERY: Gaelic choristers shine at Royal National Mod in Oban
Meet the people working and volunteering to eradicate stoat's from Orkney. Image: Orkney Native Wildlife Project / DCT Media
Orkney's big invasive stoat problem: Meet the team eradicating them from the islands
Outside Skye's oldest pub, the Stein Inn is owner Charlie Haddock. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Meet the hardworking mum behind celebrity favourite Skye hotel, the Stein Inn
Kamil Luczak with his partner Aldona Fryc of Sushi Inverness dressed in red aprons and holding food boxes filled with sushi.
Inverness sushi takeaway praised for shining a light on neurodiverse staff
Daniel MacIntyre of The View says the Mod has boosted business in the town. Image Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod brings business boost to Oban
The car at the bottom of the slope. Image: Supplied.
Car careens down slope on Skye as driver taken to hospital
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Man in court on attempted murder charge after Kirkwall incident
Police car and officer behind police tape on Kirkwall street
22-year-old man charged after two people injured in serious Orkney assault

Conversation