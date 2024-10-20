A9 restricted in both directions after crash near Aviemore

The A9 is currently restricted in both directions following a collision near Aviemore.

Police and paramedics are at the scene after receiving the crash was reported just after 1pm on Sunday.

According to Traffic Scotland’s website, the crash happened near the junction with the A95 at Granish.

Traffic Scotland’s post reads: “The A9 in both directions at Aviemore is currently restricted, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

Firefighters called to A9 crash at Aviemore

Firefighters were also called to the collision but left the scene minutes before 2pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were in attendance to an RTC on the A9 at Aviemore.

“We received the call at 1:01pm and sent one appliance to the scene.”

“We left at 1:53pm.”

Police have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

