SSEN pledge to deliver over 1000 new homes across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire

The firm says they hope the move will help alleviate the region's housing challenges.

By Ena Saracevic
Over 400 of the homes pledged will be in the Highlands. Image: SSEN Transmission
SSEN Transmission has pledged to support the delivery of more than 1000 new homes across the north of Scotland.

The firm has said the move aims to play a role in alleviating the region’s housing challenges.

As part of their £20 billion investment for their Pathway to 2030 programme, SSEN Transmission have pledged around 400 new homes in the Highlands and a similar number in Aberdeenshire.

The homes will initially be for workers upgrading the local energy infrastructure and will then support a longer-term legacy across the region.

SSEN Transmission is outlining their plans at the Housing Challenge Summit in Aviemore today where they will launch their new housing strategy.

Further announcements with details of local housing projects in different council areas will then be made in the coming months.

Pledge called a ‘game-changer’ for developers

Developed over the last year in collaboration with contractors, local authorities, registered social landlords and other housing organisations, the strategy has been called a potential game-changer that could be used as a template by other infrastructure developers.

SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald, right, with Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray.
SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald, right, has praised the firm’s pledge. Image: SSEN Transmission

Rob McDonald, SSEN Transmission’s managing director, said the commitment to the delivery of over 1000 new homes reflects the company’s work collaborating with other organisations.

He said: “This is a significant and innovative contribution to addressing the housing challenges in the north of Scotland, and it also demonstrates how we can work in partnership to develop imaginative proposals that will deliver new homes and act as a template for other developers.

“Our £20 billion investment in the transmission network is the biggest investment programme the north of Scotland has seen in decades – and our ambition to create a housing legacy reflects our determination to make a lasting and positive contribution in the communities hosting our infrastructure.”

Chairwoman Glynis Campbell Sinclair has praised the pledge from SSEN Transmission.

Highland Council’s chairwoman of the Housing and Property Committee, councillor Glynis Campbell Sinclair said: “We are working with partners and developers across the private and public sector to identify creative solutions to deliver new homes and we very much welcome innovative proposals such as this coming forward for consideration.

“SSEN Transmission has embraced the provision of legacy housing, which is a key part of our Social Value from Renewables Charter, and I look forward to many other companies coming forward with the same level of intent.”

Conversation