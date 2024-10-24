Highland wind farms: Fresh hope in battle to stop region becoming ‘swamped’ with turbines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland wind farms: Fresh hope in battle to stop region becoming ‘swamped’ with turbines

Future renewables projects could come under more scrutiny.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Both Highland Council and community councils are struggling to keep up with new developments. Image: Christina Perera
Both Highland Council and community councils are struggling to keep up with new developments. Image: Christina Perera

Communities in the Highlands have fresh wind in their sails as new legislation seeks to combat rampant renewable developers.

In a first for Scottish councils, the plans seek to stop wind farm planners running riot while communities struggle to keep pace.

A total of 62 community councils across the Highlands joined together in support of action as they struggle to keep up with the cascades of applications on their doorstep.

The project seeks to streamline the application process, making it easier for the public to see and scrutinise any new developments via a new website.

This idea was previously thrown out at a previous council meeting but was brought back into discussion after a raft of complaints.

Wind farms require additional battery storage facilities and transmission equipment. Image: Sandy McCook.

What will it mean for future renewable projects?

It is hoped future applications will be considered for their Highland-wide impacts rather than on an individual basis.

The aim is to avoid a piecemeal approach, and have future projects’ cumulative effect on the Highlands judged.

The issue has plagued the planning committees for years – who have long battled for more control over the march of such developments.

Aird and Loch Ness councillor Helen Crawford said: “A generational change is in the making”

“Wind generation and transmission are considered separate, standalone applications.

“There needs to be a shift away from that”

Councillor Matthew Reiss said: “This is an opportunity for Highland Council to become an absolute pioneer.

“Other councils are watching – right across the land.”

Aird and Loch Ness Councillor Helen Crawford.

Highlands ‘swamped by energy developments’

Renewable energy sources produced more energy in Scotland than was required for the first time ever this year.

Developments in the Highlands are gathering pace as energy demands increase exponentially worldwide.

However, councillors expressed their frustration with the lack of resources to properly determine the impact of each proposal.

Councillor Isabelle Mackenzie said: “The Highland area is being swamped by energy developments.

“Our residents want the peace of nature – not industrialisation.”

Both onshore and offshore highland wind farms provide power to England, as Scotland has an excess. Image: Kent.

Website plans are ‘99% of the way there’

The current website only houses wind farm projects and is updated twice a year.

The hope is the newly updated site will be more regularly updated and include battery storage systems, transmission lines and other infrastructure together.

The Highland wind farm website in its current form. Image: Highland Council Website.

Councillor Ruraidh Stewart said: “The real-time mapping… is 99% of the way there.

“It just needs that little bit to allow our communities the holistic view of what is going to be happening to them.”

In the time it takes to be implemented, the council will still be expected to continue voting on upcoming proposals.

In the latest run of proposals due to be discussed next week, the council is expected to object to a 12-turbine East Sutherland wind farm development.

