Highland wind farms: Fresh hope in battle to stop region becoming ‘swamped’ with turbines

Communities in the Highlands have fresh wind in their sails as new legislation seeks to combat rampant renewable developers.

In a first for Scottish councils, the plans seek to stop wind farm planners running riot while communities struggle to keep pace.

A total of 62 community councils across the Highlands joined together in support of action as they struggle to keep up with the cascades of applications on their doorstep.

The project seeks to streamline the application process, making it easier for the public to see and scrutinise any new developments via a new website.

This idea was previously thrown out at a previous council meeting but was brought back into discussion after a raft of complaints.

What will it mean for future renewable projects?

It is hoped future applications will be considered for their Highland-wide impacts rather than on an individual basis.

The aim is to avoid a piecemeal approach, and have future projects’ cumulative effect on the Highlands judged.

The issue has plagued the planning committees for years – who have long battled for more control over the march of such developments.

Aird and Loch Ness councillor Helen Crawford said: “A generational change is in the making”

“Wind generation and transmission are considered separate, standalone applications.

“There needs to be a shift away from that”

Councillor Matthew Reiss said: “This is an opportunity for Highland Council to become an absolute pioneer.

“Other councils are watching – right across the land.”

Highlands ‘swamped by energy developments’

Renewable energy sources produced more energy in Scotland than was required for the first time ever this year.

Developments in the Highlands are gathering pace as energy demands increase exponentially worldwide.

However, councillors expressed their frustration with the lack of resources to properly determine the impact of each proposal.

Councillor Isabelle Mackenzie said: “The Highland area is being swamped by energy developments.

“Our residents want the peace of nature – not industrialisation.”

Website plans are ‘99% of the way there’

The current website only houses wind farm projects and is updated twice a year.

The hope is the newly updated site will be more regularly updated and include battery storage systems, transmission lines and other infrastructure together.

Councillor Ruraidh Stewart said: “The real-time mapping… is 99% of the way there.

“It just needs that little bit to allow our communities the holistic view of what is going to be happening to them.”

In the time it takes to be implemented, the council will still be expected to continue voting on upcoming proposals.

In the latest run of proposals due to be discussed next week, the council is expected to object to a 12-turbine East Sutherland wind farm development.

