Bang out of order! New fireworks rules across Highlands could see people JAILED for rogue displays

Bans could come into effect as early as next year in certain parts of the Highlands.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Fireworks displays arranged without permission could be targeted by a new ban.
Fireworks displays arranged without permission could be targeted by a new ban.

People setting off fireworks could be banged up under new rules clamping down on rogue displays.

It comes as preparations for this year’s bonfire night celebrations across the Highlands and north-east gather pace, with various official events set to light up the skies.

But it’s those setting off pyrotechnics of their own accord who are being targeted by the explosive new legislation.

The new procedure will enable community groups to apply for a ban in their area for all but a small number of events.

And those breaching the so-called fireworks control zone rules could face some tough consequences.

Smaller scale private firework celebrations are being targeted over larger public displays.

What is a firework control zone?

In an effort to contain the dangers posed by fireworks in certain areas, Highland Council has agreed to follow Scottish Government guidance and implement firework control zones (FCZ).

Community groups can apply for an FCZ, which will be decided on by the council.

An FCZ bans the use of all fireworks except sparklers, party poppers and other “novelty items”.

Once enforced, anyone found breaching the zone can be hit with a maximum penalty of £5,000 or face up to six months in prison.

Any organised firework displays – including those within an FCZ – will still be allowed to go ahead.

Fireworks fired into public spaces or roads are already illegal. The new Highlands ban would target rogue displays.

How much of a menace are they?

Last year during bonfire night there were a number of incidents involving fireworks across Scotland that injured eight police officers.

But the FCZ legislation should deal with the numerous unreported instances of noisy explosions affecting animals.

When will fireworks ban be introduced in the Highlands?

Councillors swiftly agreed to the proposal at a recent meeting.

The council will only be considering applications from community groups, not individuals, through a request portal online.

However those making a request may have to wait over six months to see it granted.

This is due to the Scottish Government’s requirements for an extensive public consultation on any proposals.











Conversation