Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on why he has yet to meet many of his adoring Dons fans – but says ‘it’s not about me’

Manager Thelin has become a hero to the Red Army with his 14-game unbeaten run, but admits he hasn't had time to bask in his popularity out and about in the Granite City.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Dons U19s' Uefa Youth League match against Puskas Akademia at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Dons U19s' Uefa Youth League match against Puskas Akademia at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admits he isn’t getting much time to get out and meet his fervent fans – as he’s working day and night to keep his remarkable unbeaten run going.

The Swede, 46, is yet to lose a game since making the switch to Pittodrie from Allsvenskan side Elfsborg in the summer.

Following last weekend’s statement comeback 2-2 draw at champions Celtic, the Reds remain level on points with the Hoops at the Premiership summit, with a draw and 13 victories in their 14 outings under Thelin.

The Dons’ results alone would be enough to quickly make a hero of any manager, but Thelin has also endeared himself to supporters by implementing a thrilling high-pressing, fast-attacking style of play.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after the 2-2 draw at Celtic. Image: SNS.

However, Thelin has not been able to bask in his newfound status out and about in the Granite City, nor is he seeking such individual acclaim as he looks to lead Aberdeen to success in his debut season.

Asked about his popularity with Dons fans, Thelin said: “I am in my apartment and at Cormack Park – so I don’t know!

“It is not about me. It is about the feeling in the city and how we create something together. That is the most important thing.

“With the squad and the staff, we try to stay united and grow together – that is my connection with the people in the city.

“The people who work at the club are really proud of the city and Aberdeen Football Club.”

Thelin has, however, been able to feel the fondness fans have for his team during their –  packed-out – home matches.

Aberdeen players and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applaud the fans after the Premier Sports Cup defeat of Queens Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shuttestock
Aberdeen players and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applaud the fans after the Premier Sports Cup win over Queen’s Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shuttestock

He added: “That is what I feel when we have the support – especially in games that aren’t going our way, but they are still pushing.

“Pittodrie was sold out in the last game so there are a lot of things that are happening that are good for us right now.”

Thelin thinks Scottish football making him ‘better leader and coach’

On Saturday night, Aberdeen, second in the Premiership on goal difference, host fourth-placed Dundee United in a mouthwatering few days of action where they will also welcome a third-placed and under-pressure Rangers to Pittodrie on Wednesday evening.

Both games will be televised, by Premier Sports and Sky Sports, respectively. But such has been the Dons start to the campaign, both are also on course to be sell-outs.

After those two huge top-flight clashes, the Reds head for Hampden – for a rematch with Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

Despite the intensity of Scottish football, Thelin is enjoying himself in “another country, another culture” and, following two runners-up finishes in Sweden with Elfsborg, thinks it can make him a “better leader and coach”.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Pittodrie victory over Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “I am happy. I enjoy it a lot.

“It is good for me to get to another environment, another country, another culture to improve myself.

“I am learning things.

“It is always good to try to work in another context and adapt to that and try to become a better leader and coach.”

Thelin on Devlin’s ‘fantastic career journey’

One player who has continued to thrive since Thelin’s arrival at Aberdeen is right-back Nicky Devlin – who was recently rewarded for his consistency for the Dons with a Scotland debut.

National team boss Steve Clarke sent Devlin on to help shore up the backline late on in the 0-0 Hampden Uefa Nations League draw with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Devlin’s short cameo included a stunning block to deny Rafael Leao a winner in stoppage time.

The 30-year-old then returned to his club and played the full game as the Dons claimed their fantastic Parkhead point last Saturday.

On Devlin, Thelin said: “He has made a fantastic journey during his career.

“I like it is never too late to improve and grow as a player.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (left) and Nicky Devlin after the final whistle in the William Hill Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Image: PA.

“Everybody was so happy when he got this opportunity and he got some minutes on the pitch.

“He made a really good block from the shot in the box.

“He also did some other good things, defending at the far post against Ronaldo.

“It is good for him to get those minutes. Everyone is proud of his journey and really happy with that.”

