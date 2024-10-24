Man dies following ‘serious incident’ at West Highlands sand mine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man dies following ‘serious incident’ at West Highlands sand mine

Emergency services were called to Lochaline Quartz on Monday afternoon.

By Graham Fleming
The incident is being investigated. Image: Google Maps
The incident is being investigated. Image: Google Maps

A man has died following a workplace accident at a West Highlands sand mine.

Emergency services were called to Lochaline Quartz after a concern report was received at around 12.25pm on Monday, October 21.

However, upon arrival, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mine is the biggest enterprise in Lochaline. Image: Google Maps

Sand mine bosses on the Morvern peninsula have confirmed the death was the result of a “serious incident” which occurred at the facility.

They have also expressed their “deepest sympathies” for the man’s family and colleagues.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

A Lochaline Quartz spokesperson said: “A serious incident occurred at Lochaline Quartz Sand Mine on October 21, 2024.

“As a result of the incident, a colleague tragically lost their life.

“Our deepest sympathies are with our colleague’s family, fellow employees, and the local mining community at this time.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland, the Mines Inspectorate and others to investigate this incident.”

The site is Europe’s only remaining underground sand mine and is the largest employer in Lochaline.

Lochaline sand mine death to be investigated

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25pm on Monday, October 21, 2024, we received a report of concern for a man at Lochaline.

“Emergencies services attended, but the man was pronounced dead.

“His next of kin have been informed. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson added: “We are investigating this incident and liaising with Police Scotland.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Sheila Fleet has plans for the new frontage at 50 Albert Street.
Sheila Fleet Jewellery: 'Our huge bronze Old Man of Hoy sculptures at new Kirkwall…
Travellers and Scotrail train.
Aberdeen and Inverness trains to the central belt facing delays 'until the end of…
Ian Bain, with his 1936 Ferguson Brown tractor.
Meet some of the tractor buffs behind the Scottish Ploughing Championships
Here's the real news. The Wee Frees I have spoken to recently, in an unofficial unattributable capacity, don't give a toss.
Iain Maciver: Wee Frees don't give a toss about Stornoway Tesco opening on Sunday…
Traffic on a dull and dark day on A83 Rest and be Thankful.
Rest and Be Thankful: More than £2million paid to private landowner of diversion route
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. The owner of Lucano restaurant in Kirkwall thanks people for their support after planning situation Picture shows; Francesco Rubolino owner of Lucano in Kirkwall. Kirkwall, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 22/10/2024
Lucano's owner says Kirkwall 'should have more colourful buildings' amid green paint planning saga
Barriers, chairs and folded tables stacked in front of the windowns of the former Revolution bar in Inverness
Inverness businessman to transform Revolution bar into 'live music' venue
picture shows Alison O'Donnell, Ian Hart and Ashley Jensen
Shetland: Release date for new series confirmed
Fireworks displays arranged without permission could be targeted by a new ban.
Bang out of order! New fireworks rules across Highlands could see people JAILED for…
3
Allangrange estate on the Black Isle with its white walled facade.
Incredible 11-bedroom Black Isle mansion with supercar garage and helipad on sale for £5.2m

Conversation