Man dies following ‘serious incident’ at West Highlands sand mine

A man has died following a workplace accident at a West Highlands sand mine.

Emergency services were called to Lochaline Quartz after a concern report was received at around 12.25pm on Monday, October 21.

However, upon arrival, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sand mine bosses on the Morvern peninsula have confirmed the death was the result of a “serious incident” which occurred at the facility.

They have also expressed their “deepest sympathies” for the man’s family and colleagues.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

A Lochaline Quartz spokesperson said: “A serious incident occurred at Lochaline Quartz Sand Mine on October 21, 2024.

“As a result of the incident, a colleague tragically lost their life.

“Our deepest sympathies are with our colleague’s family, fellow employees, and the local mining community at this time.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland, the Mines Inspectorate and others to investigate this incident.”

The site is Europe’s only remaining underground sand mine and is the largest employer in Lochaline.

Lochaline sand mine death to be investigated

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25pm on Monday, October 21, 2024, we received a report of concern for a man at Lochaline.

“Emergencies services attended, but the man was pronounced dead.

“His next of kin have been informed. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson added: “We are investigating this incident and liaising with Police Scotland.”