Home News Moray

‘We’re losing track of accidents on notorious A941 – please do something to help’

Locals have started a petition calling on the council to install traffic lights at the A941/B9135 junction.

By Ross Hempseed
Flowers laid at the A941/B9135 junction where two teens were killed earlier this year. Image: DC Thomson.
Locals are calling for traffic lights to be installed at a notorious junction on the A941 – saying the community has “suffered unnecessarily” from accidents.

The A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road runs for around four miles and connects the two major settlements in Moray.

One major junction along the route connects the A941 with the B9135, which splits towards RAF Lossiemouth base.

While the junction is open with flat ground all around, it has become an accident blackspot in recent years.

The A941 was closed at the junction with the B9135 due to a crash on October 22. Image: Jasperimage

A tragic crash occurred in March this year when two teenagers were killed at the junction following a five-vehicle collision.

Best friends Marcus Beck, 17, and 16-year-old Gregor Booth, who were passengers on an e-bike, died at the scene.

As recently as this week, the junction was the scene of a crash involving two vehicles, with the road being closed for around one and a half hours.

The same day the accident occurred, a Change.org petition was launched to highlight the need to improve safety at the junction.

Traffic lights could ‘drastically reduce’ crashes at the A941 junction

Started by Fran Hutton, the petition says traffic lights should be installed at the A941/B9135 junction to help reduce accidents.

The petition page states: “Our tight-knit community has suffered unnecessarily.

“Too many of us have experienced the terror that comes from navigating a notorious accident hotspot in our neighbourhood.

Tributes placed at the notoriously bad junction which has claimed several lives. Image: Jasperimage.

“We’ve lost count of the close calls, minor mishaps, and near fatalities that occur almost daily.

“The lack of a comprehensive traffic management system has turned this hotspot into a nightmare for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike.

“Traffic lights have the potential to drastically reduce these incidents by controlling the flow of traffic and providing pedestrian safety.

“We call upon our local authorities to take immediate action. Install traffic lights at our notorious accident hotspot, and help us take a step towards improved road safety.”

A crash occurred at the junction just this week. Image: Jasperimage.

A Moray Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of the recent collision at the A941/Muirton Road junction, as well as previous incidents in the area, which have various contributing factors that need to be considered, along with the road and roadside environment.

Moray Council are reviewing information provided by the police and will consider whether the road/junction has played a part in the crash.

The spokesperson added: “Road safety is of high importance to everyone, and the responsibilities shared by the council, emergency services, employers and road users are reflected in the Council’s Road Safety Plan and the work done by all community partners to maintain Moray’s strong overall track record in road safety and mitigate risk to road users where possible.”

Conversation