Multi-million pound expansion for Royal Dornoch Golf Course

Bosses have unveiled plans to expand Struie Course after securing 50 acres of land.

Aerial view of land secured by Royal Dornoch Golf Club.
Royal Dornoch Golf Club has secured 50 acres of land to expand its Struie course. Image: Bannerman Media.
By Michelle Henderson

Royal Dornoch Golf Club is preparing to break ground on a multi-million-pound expansion thanks to a landmark land purchase.

Bosses at the Sutherland-based club have unveiled plans to improve their Struie Course – made possible by the purchase of 50 acres of neighbouring farmland, worth a six-figure sum.

The sale was made possible following talks with the landowner’s family, following his death.

Staff propose up to six holes will be created on the land, bringing the Struie course out of the shadows from its world-renowned sister Championship course.

Workers stand beside digger on the right as they break ground on new new £1.5 million high-tech irrigation system.
This week work on a new £1.5 million high-tech irrigation system got underway. Image: Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

General manager Neil Hampton said the works have long been on their members “wish list,” making it a welcome addition to the ever-expanding club.

He said: “It’s another exciting milestone for the golf club.

“With the new clubhouse project well underway, it has been apparent from member surveys that an even better Struie Course and improved practice facilities top their wish list.

“This has always been a very progressive club and I’m glad to say the desire is there to keep improving.”

Improvements galore at Dornoch Golf Club

The expansion plan is the third development underway at the Dornoch-based club.

This week work on a new £1.5 million high-tech irrigation system got underway as their long-awaited £13.9 million clubhouse takes shape, near the first tee of the club’s championship course.

The venture has been years in the market with redesign plans for the course being drawn up back in 2013.

Member and celebrated architect Tom Mackenzie of Mackenzie and Ebert prepared a 2013 masterplan and identified linksland beyond the 10th hole.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club with the flags and sign.
Bosses at the Sutherland-based club have unveiled plans to improve their Struie Course in the coming years. Image: Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

More than a decade on, Tom’s vision is to be brought to life.

Neil added: “Tom said this parcel of land, which mirrors the landscape of holes seven to 14, would be ideal for any further development should it ever become available.

“He felt it had enormous potential to create some fantastic golf holes, and he incorporated a few into his sketches.

“We spoke to the landowner and from the outset, while it wasn’t designated a site of special scientific interest (SSSI), we also ran it by NatureScot for their advice.

“Sadly, the farmer passed away and then the pandemic put everything on hold. It has been a protracted process but following talks with the family, a deal has been agreed to transfer 50 of the undulating acres to us.

“We are imagining five or six holes with plenty of space for wild grasses and the heather to thrive. You can be sure it will be sensitively handled.”

New par 3 hole set for spring opening

The Highland Club attracts thousands of golfers from across the globe each year, eager to beat the championship course.

As their master plan begins to take shape, members and visitors can look forward to the launch of a new par 3 hole on the Struie Course along the banks of the Dornoch Firth.

The hole will be open for business by spring after being delayed by bad weather.

Aerial view of a new Par 3 which has been created on the Struie Course in Dornoch.
A new Par 3 has been created on the Struie Course. Image: Bannerman Media.

“The views looking down the new hole are stunning,” said Neil.

“It looks like a classic Struie hole and once the sand is in the bunkers the definition will be further enhanced.

“A slight delay caused by bad weather last year has proved a blessing in disguise, allowing more time for it to bed in.

“Work has been progressing well and we are all looking forward to it opening for play in the spring.

Conversation