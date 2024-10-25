Ditched Aberdeenshire Labour candidate’s ‘pro-Russia’ suspension misery prolonged after false hope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ditched Aberdeenshire Labour candidate’s ‘pro-Russia’ suspension misery prolonged after false hope

Andy Brown claims the party’s HQ told him he had NEVER actually been suspended - but soon found out he’s still in limbo.

By Justin Bowie
Andy Brown remains suspended by Labour. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Andy Brown remains suspended by Labour. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire Labour candidate ditched by party bosses in the general election campaign thought he’d been cleared of any wrong-doing – only to find out he’s still suspended four months on.

Andy Brown, from Banchory, has been dutifully paying his membership fees to Labour since he was caught up in a row over alleged “pro-Russia” posts on social media, which he denies being a part of.

He shared a link to state media outlet Russia Today doubting Vladimir Putin’s regime’s role in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed Mr Brown had been “administratively suspended” in June by Labour so an investigation could take place before the election.

In a bizarre twist of events, Mr Brown claims Scottish Labour’s Glasgow HQ told him there was no record of him being suspended when he called up.

The Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate told us he was “relieved” to be in the all-clear after months of uncertainty.

But Scottish Labour confirmed Mr Brown’s suspension remains in place and a probe into his actions had not finished.

The party stressed this had been made clear to Mr Brown in writing.

‘It’s a shambles’

The longtime Aberdeenshire Labour supporter, who first signed up in 1997, says he’s baffled – and angry.

“The left hand doesn’t know what the right hand’s doing,” he said.

“They said there was no suspension. It’s a shambles.

“I’m just shocked at the way this is carrying on. It just shows how chaotic and disorganised they are.”

He added: “There’s been no support. It’s not satisfactory.”

Mr Brown only found out he had been ditched as a candidate in June by reading the news the following day.

Labour stressed multiple attempts were made to contact Mr Brown at the time.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said ‘swift action’ had been taken when Mr Brown was ditched. Image: Lucy North/PA Wire

Chancellor Rachel Reeves boasted on Sky News Labour had “taken swift” action by dropping him.

Mr Brown insists he would never share any pro-Russia content and has no idea how links appeared on his Facebook.

“There’s nothing to investigate. It’s just nonsense,” he said.

“It’s made up. I didn’t do any of that, as I stressed umpteen times.”

‘I’m not a vindictive person’

Given his anger over being left in endless limbo, is there any chance Mr Brown will now leave Labour altogether?

Not at all, he says.

In fact, Mr Brown will even keep paying his membership dues as he keeps up the fight.

“I’m not a vindictive person,” he told The Press and Journal.

Since candidate nominations were closed when the scandal broke, Mr Brown still appeared for Labour on the ballot in July.

Ironically, his vote share drastically increased as support for Sir Keir’s party surged across Scotland.

Mr Brown picked up more than 10% of the vote, a huge improvement compared to 2019.

Would he ever run again if he clears his name, or has this saga scarred him?

“I wouldn’t stand again,” he said. “I’m 62 now anyway, so I’m getting too old.”

But he then added: “If somebody wanted me to, I’d maybe think about it.”

More from Politics

Former council leader Mark Findlater defected to Reform. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Two Aberdeenshire councillors defect to Nigel Farage’s Reform after quitting Tories
David Duguid MP
Jilted north-east MP David Duguid considers Holyrood 2026 comeback as new Tory leader opens…
Traffic on a dull and dark day on A83 Rest and be Thankful.
Rest and Be Thankful: More than £2million paid to private landowner of diversion route
Alex Salmond's funeral date has been confirmed. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond’s Strichen funeral date and time confirmed for family ceremony
Connor Sinclair Aberdeen Airport Alex Salmond
Piper - whose talent Alex Salmond spotted aged 7 - behind Aberdeen Airport homecoming…
Alex Salmond: Image: PA
Early plans for Alex Salmond's north-east funeral revealed
CR0050427, Jamie Ross, Strichen. Alex Salmond's body arriving in Fraserburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 18/10/24
'Yes' bikers lead Alex Salmond's body through north-east in tribute to former first minister
For many Scots, Salmond remains a hero in death. In the weeks to come, emotion will dominate the discussion of his legacy, writes Euan McColm.
Euan McColm: Salmond wasn't a saint - and post-death attempts to clear his name…
13
CRELECTIONPJ The election count starfts in the Highland Football Academy, Dingwall for the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross constituency as well as the Inverness, Skye and Wester Ross constituency. 4th July '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Council puts major election result delay down to 'lack of focus' and 'fatigue'…
CR0050406,Adele Merson, Aberdeen. Ed Miliband (Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom) visited Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, Floating Wind Innovation Centre (FLOWIC) in Aberdeen. Wednesday, October 17th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ed Miliband denies Labour 'snubbed' Aberdeenshire carbon capture project
2

Conversation