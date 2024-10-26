A83 Rest and Be Thankful road to have traffic lights for rest of weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A83 Rest and Be Thankful road to have traffic lights for rest of weekend

The road reopened to traffic on Monday.

Traffic on a dull and dark day on A83 Rest and be Thankful.
The A83 Rest and Be Thankful will have traffic lights in place for the rest of the weekend. Image: Andrew Cawley.
By Chris Cromar

Traffic lights on the notorious A83 Rest and Be Thankful road in Argyll will remain in place for the rest of the weekend.

Known for its steep ascent on the side of Glen Croe, the road has become infamous for being landslide-prone, especially during severe weather conditions.

Traffic returned to the main trunk road on Monday afternoon, after being forced to use the Old Military Road as a diversion since October 18 as a “precaution” due to forecast for heavy rain and high winds as a result of Storm Ashley.

Landslide on A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
The road is notorious for its landslides. Image: Bear Scotland.

Closures are not unexpected on the major west coast route, with a Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealing that the adjacent Old Military Road has been used on 29 separate days between January 1, 2024 to September 26.

Traffic Scotland and road maintenance firm Bear Scotland have now confirmed  motorists using the Rest and Be Thankful will be faced with traffic signal controls for at least the next day, with it being “dictated by daily forecast and hillside conditions”.

Last week’s closure was first time traffic had been forced to use the Old Military Road as a precaution since there was hillside movement last month.

Old Military Road.
When the Rest and Be Thankful is closed, the Old Military Road is used as a diversion. Image: Transport Scotland.

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal revealed that between 2012 and September 2024, £2,388,915.75 has been handed to the owner of Glen Croe Farm due to the frequent closures of the Rest and Be Thankful.

Since 2021, the Scottish Government has spent over £16million on consultant fees to come up with solutions to fix the road.

Argyll – ‘very much open for business’

Bear Scotland north-west representative Ian Stewart said: “We took the proactive step to divert traffic using the Old Military Road local diversion route over the (last) weekend period in response to the forecast for heavy rainfall from Storm Ashley.

“Monitoring and inspection of the hillside and the improved weather conditions will enable us to return traffic to the A83 under convoy control.

“The use of the Old Military Road again proved to be very successful, ensuring that residents and visitors could continue to access Argyll throughout the very wet period, keeping the area very much open for business.”

Conversation