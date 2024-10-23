Rest and Be Thankful: More than £2million paid to private landowner of diversion route

More than £2.3million has been paid out to the private landowner of a diversion route used when the Rest and Be Thankful closes.

In total, £2,388,915.75 has been handed to the owner of Glen Croe Farm due to the frequent closures of the landslip-prone A83 in Argyll, particularly during severe weather conditions.

The 270-year-old single-track Old Military Road serves as this diversion, which was initially intended as a temporary solution.

Information obtained by a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has now revealed that since 2012 and up to September 2024, £2,336,429.63 has been paid to the landowner for “the use of the road, the road being in a state of readiness for use, stock movements and an annual payment”.

In addition, during the same period, they have been paid £52,486.12 for general repairs, maintenance and upkeep of the road.

Meanwhile, road maintenance firm Bear Scotland has been paid £4,390,120.41 for “the general repairs, maintenance and upkeep of the backup route”.

The FOI also revealed that Old Military Road – which runs below and parallel to the A83 – has been used on 29 separate days between January 1, 2024 to September 26.

This is due to the A83 – which connects Arrochar and Inveraray – being “impassable, unsafe or otherwise out of action”. It has not been open to two-way traffic since August 2020 for more than a few months.

The A83 Rest and Be Thankful is notorious for its steep ascent on the side of Glen Croe and was given its nickname due to motorists being thankful they made it to the top.

For years, local campaigners have been urging the Scottish Government to take action.

The government says it is “steadfast in its commitment” in delivering a long-term solution, announcing a £420million permanent fix last year.

Over the years Transport Scotland has also spent £15million on landslide measures.

Just last month The Press and Journal revealed that millions of pounds have also been spent bringing in consultants to find a solution.

Funding decision to be made in 2026

While the road is named as a priority by the Edinburgh-based government, a decision on whether more funding will be allocated to the project will not be made until 2026.

Its preferred long-term solution is a near mile-long long “debris flow shelter” at the side of the route, which is believed would keep falling rocks and other material off the carriageway.

Consultants have also suggested that improvements be made to the existing Old Military Road through the Glen Croe corridor, which they say would make it a more resilient diversion route until a long-term solution is put in place.

A government spokesperson said it “shares the urgency communities and businesses place on maintaining and improving connectivity of this vital route” and is progressing “short, medium and long term” measures in tandem.

“The design work for delivering a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful is being progressed at pace with a view to publishing draft Orders by the end of this year,” they said.

“At the same time, we are progressing our plans to increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route along the Old Military Road. When completed, this work will increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route by reducing the likelihood of landslides impacting it.

“These improvements will mean more certainty for locals and road users if the A83 has to shut due to adverse weather conditions and reduce the use of the alternative longer diversion route, via Crianlarich.”