Emergency services attend crash on A950 Mintlaw to Longside road

Emergency services have rushed to a crash on the A950 between Mintlaw and Longside in Aberdeenshire this evening.

Three fire appliances and special unit were sent to the scene at 6.30pm tonight.

Two of the appliances came from Peterhead, with another coming from Maud.

They left the incident at 7.21pm.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

