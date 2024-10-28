Highland Council consider annual council tax hikes of 5 to 7%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council consider annual council tax hikes of 5 to 7%

It comes as the council tries to plug a gap of around £100million - the largest deficit of Scotland's 32 local authorities.

Highland Council headquarters.
Highlands residents could see their council tax bill rise next year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Highland Council officials have been considering increasing council tax bills by five per cent each year for the next three years, a report has revealed.

It comes as the council tries to plug a gap of around £100million – the largest deficit of Scotland’s 32 local authorities – as well as invest more in infrastructure across the region through a £2billion investment plan.

In papers released ahead of a meeting of the Highland Council on October 31, a medium term financial plan (which runs from 2025 to 2028) shows the local authority is budgeting using projections of at least a 5% increase in each of the next three years.

Council tax was frozen earlier this year, as the Scottish Government provided additional to funding to councils who did not increase it, whilst penalised those that did not.

In 2022, residents in the Highlands saw a 3% rise in council tax, increasing to 4% in 2023.

Mock-up of a council tax bill.
Highland Council may rise council tax by up to 7%. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

In a bid to be more financially stable, Highland Council moved to a three-year budgeting model, however, they must legally still set annual budgets.

In the report, the author of the finance report refers to the 5% increase as ‘funding assumptions’.

If a 5% council tax rise was implemented it would see the authority make the following amount as a result:

  • 2025/26 – £160million
  • 2026-27 – £169million
  • 2027-28 – £179million

‘Highland Investment Plan’ funds needed

In addition, the report also speaks of the Highland Investment Plan, which could see households face another increase in council tax to secure loans for the proposals, understood to around £2.8billion.

This could result in a 2% increase on top of the additional 5% to 7%, or the money would have to be found elsewhere, i.e. by cutting services.

Papers that are due to be discussed at Highland Council’s full council meeting next week show that it has already been agreed that council tax may be used to fund the near £3billion plan.

Councillor Alasdair Christie.
Highland Council opposition leader Councillor Alasdair Christie thinks any decision on council tax increases should wait until national budgets are decided. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Reacting to the news of a potential rise in council tax, Liberal Democrat councillor Alasdair Christie said next week’s UK Government budget and the Scottish Government’s equivalent in December should be “taken into account”.

He added: “I think it’s very premature to start scaring people with tax raises and the SNP-led administration council should really consider more fully and consult before they go on to that percentage increase rise, rather than state it and say they’re going out to consultation later.”

Highland Council tax yet to be formally decided

A Highland Council spokesperson insisted the 5% figure is used as “planning tool”.

“As illustrated in both this report and in the February 2024, Revenue Budget, Council Tax and Medium-Term Financial Plan 2024/25 to 2026/27 report, an indicative 5% per annum increase in council tax in those years was used as a planning tool in support of the Medium-Term Financial Plan,” they said.

“The additional 2% mentioned in this report is the basis of the level of additional funding required to fund the Highland Investment Plan and may be inclusive or in addition to a council tax rise depending on a range of factors including funding levels.

“At this point the paper does not make council tax recommendations. Council tax rates are formally approved in the respective February/March of each year along with the approval of the annual budget.”

