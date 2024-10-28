Grand villa with modern extension close to the River Ness for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grand villa with modern extension close to the River Ness for sale

The property has been extensively renovated to create a modern and stylish family home.

By Ross Hempseed
Grand villa in Inverness
Greenhill is within the River Ness conservation area. Image: Galbraith

A grand family home with a stunning open-planned kitchen close to the river in Inverness has hit the market.

Greenhill on Drummond Crescent is within the River Ness conservation area and is a highly desirable part of Inverness.

The villa dates back to 1861, with sturdy stone walls and an elegant front facade.

At the rear, the current owners have made major changes, including a modern extension in 2023, creating an inviting and open-planned living space.

Entering via the side entrance, you walk into the hallway, to the left is a double bedroom, and to the right, you enter the large living room.

The living room. Image: Galbraith.

The room has hardwood floors, an open wood-burning fire, and a large bay window that lets in plenty of light.

Down the hall is the equally-sized drawing room, with an elegant ceiling cornicing and recessed cabinets.

The drawing room. Image: Galbraith.
Downstairs shower room. Image: Galbraith.

Grand villa with impressive kitchen on sale for £950,000

Also in the main house is a utility room with washing facilities as well as a large shower room.

The open-planned kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

One of the villa’s highlights is the open-planned kitchen/diner located in the modern extension.

The room has a vaulted ceiling with skylights, white fitted cabinets and a central marble-topped island.

The dining area. Image: Galbraith.

The kitchen contains all the modern fittings you need for a family kitchen at the heart of the home and connects to the dining space at the back.

The modern extension also benefits from a large bi-fold door opening onto the back garden deck area.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
Ensuite. Image: Galbraith.

Upstairs is the master bedroom, which could fit a king-sized bed with a large ensuite connected.

Two additional double bedrooms are on this floor, sharing a shower room.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.
Upstairs bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

Within the rear garden, there are two adjoining sheds with power lighting and storage at the side, and an extensive lawn – perfect for kids and pets to run around.

Outside decking of Grand villa in Inverness
Decking area. Image: Galbraith.

The driveway also has plenty of parking space and runs past the entrance towards the triple garage, which has an attached barbeque area.

Back garden at Grand villa in Inverness
The back garden. Image: Galbraith.

The site also has planning permission to build two holiday let units within the rear garden.

Greenhill is currently listed with Galbraith for £950,000.

