Grand villa with modern extension close to the River Ness for sale

A grand family home with a stunning open-planned kitchen close to the river in Inverness has hit the market.

Greenhill on Drummond Crescent is within the River Ness conservation area and is a highly desirable part of Inverness.

The villa dates back to 1861, with sturdy stone walls and an elegant front facade.

At the rear, the current owners have made major changes, including a modern extension in 2023, creating an inviting and open-planned living space.

Entering via the side entrance, you walk into the hallway, to the left is a double bedroom, and to the right, you enter the large living room.

The room has hardwood floors, an open wood-burning fire, and a large bay window that lets in plenty of light.

Down the hall is the equally-sized drawing room, with an elegant ceiling cornicing and recessed cabinets.

Also in the main house is a utility room with washing facilities as well as a large shower room.

One of the villa’s highlights is the open-planned kitchen/diner located in the modern extension.

The room has a vaulted ceiling with skylights, white fitted cabinets and a central marble-topped island.

The kitchen contains all the modern fittings you need for a family kitchen at the heart of the home and connects to the dining space at the back.

The modern extension also benefits from a large bi-fold door opening onto the back garden deck area.

Upstairs is the master bedroom, which could fit a king-sized bed with a large ensuite connected.

Two additional double bedrooms are on this floor, sharing a shower room.

Within the rear garden, there are two adjoining sheds with power lighting and storage at the side, and an extensive lawn – perfect for kids and pets to run around.

The driveway also has plenty of parking space and runs past the entrance towards the triple garage, which has an attached barbeque area.

The site also has planning permission to build two holiday let units within the rear garden.

Greenhill is currently listed with Galbraith for £950,000.