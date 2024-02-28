Opposition Highland councillors point the finger at the Scottish Government ahead of £66m budget cuts plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opposition Highland councillors point the finger at the Scottish Government ahead of £66m budget cuts plan

Highland Council's annual budget will be discussed and set on Thursday.

By Stuart Findlay
CR0041475 Stuart Findlay, Inverness. Highland Council Budget day. Councillor Alasdair Christie. 2nd March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Council’s proposals to cut £66m from the region’s budget will do nothing to improve things, according to opposition leaders.

The council’s administration has proposed a series of measures to plug a £113m budget gap over the next three years.

But the north leaders of the Lib Dems, Conservatives, Labour and Highland Alliance groups have banded together to criticise them.

Leader of the opposition Alasdair Christie said: “The gap in the council’s finances is a staggering £113m.

“This is primarily down to years of underfunding by the SNP government and failure to reform the council tax system while wasting money on bottle return schemes, ferries and pushing ahead with further centralisation in the central belt.

“The budget proposed by the SNP and Independent councillors does nothing to improve life in the Highlands.

“It will result in the removal of critical support services from vulnerable members of our community.”

Proposals ‘have no real substance’

The council’s head of corporate finance Brian Porter has warned in the budget papers that high interest rates and inflation pose major risks.

Last year, it was said that the local authority’s medium-term viability was at risk without a serious reduction in the services it offers.

Among this year’s proposed savings is £7m from redesigning its adult social care model.

The papers claim that the public “will benefit from more person-centred approaches” but the details are sparse.

Highland Council’s Inverness headquarters.

The joint statement from Lib Dem leader Alasdair Christie, Conservative leader Ruraidh Stewart, Highland Alliance leader Duncan Macpherson and Labour leader Andrew MacKintosh, is critical of the lack of detail.

It said: “The budget imposes increases in fees and charges at a time when folk are struggling.

“It has proposals that have no real substance to them that leaves questions over whether the council will in fact cover the financial gap.”

Decision to be made on council tax freeze

There is likely to be a lot of finger pointing when the budget is discussed in Inverness tomorrow.

Inflation and the cost of living crisis are being blamed for a lot of the recent problems.

But the opposition is adamant that the issues have been made worse by decisions made in Holyrood.

The proposal in front of councillors will be for council tax to be frozen for another year.

It seems likely that will happen.

But we have already seen other councils, like Argyll and Bute, take matters into their own hands and impose a 10% rise.

Conversation