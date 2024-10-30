Farmers clobbered over inheritance tax changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers clobbered over inheritance tax changes

Scottish Tories say 'appalling' decision to reduce relief entitlements will be 'catastrophic' for many family farms.

By Keith Findlay
A Scottish sheep farmer herding his flock.
A Scottish sheep farmer herding his flock. Image: David Cheskin/PA Wire

North and north-east farmers planning to pass on more than £1 million-worth of business and property assets to their children must in future expect a large chunk of their estate to go to the taxman.

Relief of up to 100% of inheritance tax rate is currently available for qualifying agricultural assets.

But this will change on April 6 2026 after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced reforms to agricultural and business property reliefs from inheritance tax in her Budget speech.

The 100% rate of relief will continue for the first £1m of combined agricultural and business property to “help protect family farms and businesses”. It will be 50% thereafter.

How much will farming estates pay and how many are likely to be affected?

The inheritance tax rate is currently 40%,

So, the new relief rules mean business and farming assets worth more than £2m, or £1m above the threshold, for example, will be liable for a tax bill of at least £200,000.

According to the Treasury, nearly three-quarters of UK estates claiming agricultural property relief (APR) and the majority claiming business property relief in 2026-27 are likely to be unaffected by the changes.

‘Decisions to reinvest in these farming businesses will be shelved’

But NFU Scotland warned they may have devastating consequences.

A spokesman for the farmers’ union said: “The devil will be in the detail, but it was made crystal clear to the chancellor by all UK farming unions the significant impact that any changes around taxation will have of our farming sector.

“She has chosen to ignore that advice.

“Changes to inheritance tax and agricultural property relief will affect the liquidity on succession for farms above the £1m threshold set, hitting many family farms, regardless of size or type.

“Decisions to reinvest in these farming businesses will be shelved.

Sheep farm in the Scottish Highlands.
Sheep farm in the Scottish Highlands. Image: Shutterstock

“The knock-on ramifications for the wider rural economy, and businesses up and downstream will be significant.”

He added: “This decision will generate only marginal benefits in filling a financial black hole, but causes huge difficulties for some and will act as a barrier to those who wish to get a start in farming.

“The partial removal of APR and the threat of a considerable tax burden will see larger units being broken up and a major contraction of farmland being made available for tenancies or contracts.”

A herd of cows in Orkney at sunset.
A herd of cows in Orkney at sunset. Image: Shutterstock

The NFU Scotland spokesman also said there was confusion over the Scottish and UK budgets for agriculture.

He explained: “Going forward, it appears that the agricultural funding package may have the Barnett formula applied to it, and we are seeking urgent clarification on that.

“Scotland’s overall budget, as announced by the chancellor, has seen the block grant increased by £3.4 billion.

Agriculture budget ball now in Scottish Government’s hands

“Scottish ministers are on record that they wish Scotland’s farmers and crofters to avoid facing a cliff edge.

“As we move towards the Scottish Government budget on December 4, it is now inherent the ball on delivering an increased, ring-fenced, multi-annual budget supporting Scotland’s farmers and crofters to deliver for food production, rural communities, biodiversity and climate is in its hands.”

Moray farmer and MSP says its a ‘death knell’ for family farms

Scottish Tory politicians were scathing in their response to the APR changes.

Conservative rural affairs spokesman and Moray sheep farmer Tim Eagle, MSP for the Highlands and Islands, described them as a “death knell” for family farms.

Mr Eagle added: “These changes mean future food production is seriously threatened, as farms will be unable to be passed on from one generation to another.

“Labour need to show some common-sense and urgently think again.

“These inheritance tax changes will be catastrophic for family farms across Scotland.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle at home on the farm.
Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle at home on the farm. Image: Alan Tissiman

Gordon and Buchan Tory MP Harriet Cross said: “This appalling decision from the Labour government is a devastating blow to farming, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come.

“Without the full reliefs, we risk losing a generation of farmers.”

Gordon and Buchan Tory MP Harriet Cross.
Gordon and Buchan Tory MP Harriet Cross. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Meanwhile, the Treasury has confirmed it will also extend the existing scope of agricultural property relief, from April 6 2025, to land managed under an environmental agreement with, or on behalf of, the UK Government, devolved governments, public bodies, local authorities, or relevant approved responsible bodies.

