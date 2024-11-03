‘Why we’ve left our lives in Glasgow behind to move to Rum’

A Glasgow couple have left life in the busy city behind to move to the Isle of Rum – after being offered their “dream jobs”.

Elle Hutchinson, 25, a BBC journalist, and husband Coinneach, 30, arrived on the island this week – joining its few dozen other residents.

The couple, who got married in June, will be in charge of visitor services on Rum – which has about 40 permanent residents – as well as running Rum Bunkhouse.

Their move comes after Rum Enterprise advertised for two candidates to manage tourist services on the isle and to develop projects.

Journalist became ‘obsessed’ with Rum

Elle – nee Duffy – says she has been “obsessed” with the island since she went to cover its dark skies sanctuary project in March 2023.

But it was not until reading the Press and Journal’s article earlier this year that she and Coinneach decided to apply to live on the island permanently.

Elle says she felt an “absolute calm” about giving up her successful career at the BBC.

She said: “I was over here on Rum in March last year for the BBC to do a story on the island’s dark skies bid.

“When I pitched the story to BBC editors, I was surprised and delighted that I managed to convince them that I could come to the island with a cameraman and a journalism apprentice.

“We stayed for three days, and I fell in love with the place.

“Even the drive to Rum through Glencoe and Fort William to Mallaig for the ferry was incredible. It just felt magical.

“Being present on the island was just amazing, I knew Rum was a very special place.

‘I have never seen a place like it’

“I came over with my colleagues and we stayed in the Rum Bunkhouse hostel.

“At the time I could not believe how incredible the hostel was. I mean it is not like a hostel at all. Little did I know I would now be managing it.

“I have been slightly obsessed with Rum ever since. I have been all over Scotland with my job, and I have never seen a place like it.”

Even though Coinneach had never been to Rum until he was offered the job, he was said to be “right up for” the idea when Elle suggested it.

Elle says she felt it was a “good time to move” on from her role in journalism.

She added: “I knew it was the right thing to do.

“People keep asking us how we will get food. But there is an amazing shop on the island. Everything is going to be OK.

“While we knew all our neighbours in Glasgow to see, we lived in a city centre tenement and beyond ‘hello’ we didn’t know that many of them.

“But here people are asking us how we are, and if we need anything.”

Coinneach – who grew up in Roigart and Golspie before moving to Glasgow to study – has some idea about rural living.

He said: “I am looking forward to the change of pace, and getting to know the islanders and visitors. I am becoming as obsessed with Rum as Elle is.

“Elle couldn’t stop thinking about Rum all year.

“What convinced me was how Elle lit up when she was speaking about the island and the people. It gave us that feeling of calm.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge of living here, and sharing our love of the island with others.”

