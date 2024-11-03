‘Why we’ve left our lives in Glasgow behind to move to Rum’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Why we’ve left our lives in Glasgow behind to move to Rum’

Elle Duffy and Coinneach Hutchinson say they've been offered their "dream jobs".

By Louise Glen
Elle Duffy and Coinneach Hutchinson
Coinneach and Elle Hutchinson have taken on new jobs on Rum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Glasgow couple have left life in the busy city behind to move to the Isle of Rum – after being offered their “dream jobs”.

Elle Hutchinson, 25, a BBC journalist, and husband Coinneach, 30, arrived on the island this week – joining its few dozen other residents.

The couple, who got married in June, will be in charge of visitor services on Rum – which has about 40 permanent residents – as well as running Rum Bunkhouse.

Their move comes after Rum Enterprise advertised for two candidates to manage tourist services on the isle and to develop projects.

Journalist became ‘obsessed’ with Rum

Elle – nee Duffy – says she has been “obsessed” with the island since she went to cover its dark skies sanctuary project in March 2023.

But it was not until reading the Press and Journal’s article earlier this year that she and Coinneach decided to apply to live on the island permanently.

Elle says she felt an “absolute calm” about giving up her successful career at the BBC.

She said: “I was over here on Rum in March last year for the BBC to do a story on the island’s dark skies bid.

Elle Duffy Rum Bunkhouse
Elle – nee Duffy – has left a role with the BBC. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“When I pitched the story to BBC editors, I was surprised and delighted that I managed to convince them that I could come to the island with a cameraman and a journalism apprentice.

“We stayed for three days, and I fell in love with the place.

“Even the drive to Rum through Glencoe and Fort William to Mallaig for the ferry was incredible. It just felt magical.

“Being present on the island was just amazing, I knew Rum was a very special place.

‘I have never seen a place like it’

“I came over with my colleagues and we stayed in the Rum Bunkhouse hostel.

“At the time I could not believe how incredible the hostel was. I mean it is not like a hostel at all. Little did I know I would now be managing it.

“I have been slightly obsessed with Rum ever since. I have been all over Scotland with my job, and I have never seen a place like it.”

Even though Coinneach had never been to Rum until he was offered the job, he was said to be “right up for” the idea when Elle suggested it.

Elle says she felt it was a “good time to move” on from her role in journalism.

Rum Bunkhouse
The couple will run the Rum Bunkhouse and manage visitors who come to the island. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The community helped Elle and Coinneach move into their new home.
The community helped Elle and Coinneach move into their new home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She added: “I knew it was the right thing to do.

“People keep asking us how we will get food. But there is an amazing shop on the island. Everything is going to be OK.

“While we knew all our neighbours in Glasgow to see, we lived in a city centre tenement and beyond ‘hello’ we didn’t know that many of them.

“But here people are asking us how we are, and if we need anything.”

Coinneach – who grew up in Roigart and Golspie before moving to Glasgow to study – has some idea about rural living.

Elle Duffy and Coinneach Hutchinson
The couple say they had no hesitation about moving to Rum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “I am looking forward to the change of pace, and getting to know the islanders and visitors. I am becoming as obsessed with Rum as Elle is.

“Elle couldn’t stop thinking about Rum all year.

“What convinced me was how Elle lit up when she was speaking about the island and the people. It gave us that feeling of calm.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge of living here, and sharing our love of the island with others.”

Conversation