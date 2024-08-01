‘Creative and energetic couple’ wanted to provide a warm welcome to the Isle of Rum

A rare and remote job opportunity for a “creative and energetic couple” has arisen on one of Scotland’s smallest inhabited islands.

Rum Enterprise is looking to attract two candidates to manage tourist services on the isle and to develop projects, including the bid to secure International Dark Sky Places sanctuary status.

The job comes with a two-bedroom home to rent on the inner Hebridean island, and a joint salary of £36,000.

After four years on the island, the former visitor services manager Alex Mumford said he has departed for “a new adventure” – but wants encourage others to apply for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Alex and his partner, Buffy, had never visited Rum before they moved from Bristol.

At the time, they said they wanted to try a new lifestyle and to “experience different challenges to the modern day hum-drum.”

Isle of Rum has a population of around 40 people

Rum, a national nature reserve, is operated by NatureScot and is the largest of the small isles.

The remote island job is not for the faint-hearted, with few cars and only a couple of ferry sailings a day from the mainland at Mallaig operated by CalMac.

There is no restaurant, no doctor and no church – and the nearest pub is on the Isle of Skye, which you can’t reach without a boat of your own.

You will also need special permission to have a car.

But there is a summer-only cafe in the village hall, and the village shop has plenty to make a great picnic or evening meal.

The island has a population of around 40, with the majority living in Kinloch on the east coast.

With various visitor attractions, such as the “temporarily closed” Kinloch Castle, hiking on Rum Cullin, as well as the flora and fauna on the island – the population swells in summer months.

The job is not only to offer a welcome to the many people who come to the island, but to develop new ideas.

Development officer Steve Robertson said: “The excitement and positive attitudes that our former visitor services manager Alex Mumford brought to this role has really shown what potential there is on Rum.

“There are so many opportunities including developing a lodge on the island into visitor accommodation.”

A job advert for the posts says looking for “self motivated” candidates who enjoy working on their own initiative, and are keen to join an island community.

It continues: “We are looking for a creative and energetic couple to manage the existing visitor services on the beautiful Isle of Rum in the Inner Hebrides.

“This will include running our 20-bed bunkhouse, cabins, campsite and yacht moorings.

“An integral part of the role will continue to grow and develop our bid for International Dark Sky Places sanctuary status year on year with potential for many other exciting projects.”

The International Dark Sky Places project has certified only 200 areas in the world, but it is hoped Rum can follow in the footsteps of Coll and the Cairngorms in achieving dark skies status.

Searching for a couple who are self-motivated

There are two positions available – a full-time visitor services manager paid at £27, 000 for 37.5 hours of work and a part-time visitor service assistant paid £9,139.

The job advert continued: “Applicants should be experienced in management or the visitor services industry itself.

“This is an exciting opportunity to live and work on a Scottish island as well as being active members of a small community and have a real creative impact.”

