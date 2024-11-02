Two teenagers arrested and charged after Fort William shop robbery

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Fort William shop.

Officers were called to the report of a robbery at a shop on the High Street on Tuesday evening, October 29.

Police Scotland have said it was alleged that the shopkeeper was assaulted.

As well as this, a quantity of vapes were stolen from the premises.

Two male teenagers, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged after the incident.

At this time, it is unknown what shop the officers were called to.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday evening, October 29, police attended a report of a robbery at a store on Fort William High Street where it was alleged that the shopkeeper was assaulted and a quantity of vapes stolen.

“Two male youths, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

