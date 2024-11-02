Two teenagers arrested and charged after Fort William shop robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two teenagers arrested and charged after Fort William shop robbery

Officers say it was alleged that the shopkeeper was assaulted and a quantity of vapes were stolen.

By Ena Saracevic
Fort William High Street
The incident happened at a store on the High Street. Image: Iain Ferguson.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Fort William shop.

Officers were called to the report of a robbery at a shop on the High Street on Tuesday evening, October 29.

Police Scotland have said it was alleged that the shopkeeper was assaulted.

As well as this, a quantity of vapes were stolen from the premises.

Two male teenagers, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged after the incident.

At this time, it is unknown what shop the officers were called to.

Fort William town centre, high street.
Officers were called to a robbery at a shop on the High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday evening, October 29, police attended a report of a robbery at a store on Fort William High Street where it was alleged that the shopkeeper was assaulted and a quantity of vapes stolen.

“Two male youths, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

Eilean Mor, a picturesque tidal island within Loch Sunart
For sale: ‘Rare opportunity’ to own stunning West Coast island
Calum Munro, chef of Scorrybreac, Portree. Image by Sandy McCook /DCThomson.
From Paris to Portree, how top chef Calum Munro was inspired by granny to…
It could be a long winter ahead for Viking Wind Farm. Image: SSE Energy/ PA Wire.
Turbine blade snaps at controversial Shetland wind farm
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
Pathologist describes injuries to alleged Highland murder victim
Blacks Aviemore
Outdoor retailer to take over Aviemore Blacks store next year
The 'floating road' under construction at the Sutherland spaceport site. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia/Orbex/PA Wire
Why one small step for Sutherland spaceport could mean a giant leap for 'fragile'…
Poppy Morton, Eilidh Craib and Emily Mann.
30 under 30: Talented young women from Aberdeenshire make the list
Stonehaven rail station is affected by the changes.
ScotRail slashes ticket office opening hours across the north - is your station affected?
Travellers and Scotrail train.
Revealed: How many trains between Aberdeen and Inverness were delayed or cancelled in the…
2
James Brown running in a numbered bib at World's Toughest Mudder 2018
The Sutherland fish farmer taking on the World's Toughest Mudder

Conversation