Shock as Aberdeen-based Wood Group value drops £500 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Shock as Aberdeen-based Wood Group value drops £500 million

Stocks plunged on Thursday following the launch of a review.

By Liza Hamilton
Aberdeen-based Wood Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen-based Wood Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen company Wood saw a dramatic collapse in its share price – dropping by more than 60%.

The engineering firm, which employs 35,000 people, saw the freefall when it announced an “urgent” independent review of its books.

Wood’s value fell by £500 million as its shares dropped from Wednesday’s closing price of £1.24 to as low as 49.8p a share.

This comes during a rocky year for the firm as it works to absorb a series of large-scale project write-offs.

Deloitte called in to review write-offs

In its latest trading update, Wood agreed to commission an independent review by big-four auditor Deloitte.

This review will look at “reported positions on contracts in projects, accounting, governance and controls, including whether any prior year restatement may be required.”

These relate to “exceptional contract write-offs” including the “exit from lump sum turnkey and large-scale EPC”.

And are connected to Wood’s hefty near-£750-million loss reported in its half-year report.

However, Wood’s full-year outlook for 2024 remains positive, with “high single digit growth” helped by an expected strong performance in the fourth quarter.

Wood group share price plunges

This is the second major drop in share price for Wood in the space of three months.

It was sparked when Dubai-based buyer Dar Al-Handasah, known as Sidara, walked away from a takeover deal.

Sidara confirmed to Wood it would not be pursuing the acquisition “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

Wood Group chief executive Ken Gilmartin said: “We continue to make progress on our turnaround, building a simpler, higher quality Wood.

“Our Simplification programme is on-track to deliver annualised savings of circa £42.6m.

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. Image: Wood

“We completed the sale of CEC Controls and agreed the sale of EthosEnergy in the period.

“The increasing quality of our business is evidenced by higher pricing, expanded margins and a higher share of our pipeline from sustainable solutions.”

Net debt for the company is expected to be at similar levels to 31 December 2023 – £530 million.

Wood claims this is subject to the sale of Aberdeen-based EthosEnergy completing by the end of the year.

Actions to redress underperformance

Mr Gilmartin stressed it had been a mixed quarter for group performance.

He added: “We saw strong year-on-year growth in operations and margin expansion in consulting.

“Our projects business delivered a disappointing quarter, impacted by delayed awards in our chemicals business and our continued weakness in minerals and life sciences.

“As such, we continue to take actions to redress this underperformance.

“We have reiterated our full year guidance of high single digit growth in EBITDA and net debt to be broadly flat compared to last year, assuming the sale of EthosEnergy completes by year end.”

Conversation