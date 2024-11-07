Lochaber care home to be saved from closure under new plans

Moss Park Care Home in Lochaber is to be saved from closure.

Highland Council plans to purchase the Caol care facility from HC One, who announced plans to close by the end of the year.

It’s hoped the running of the home will be transferred to NHS Highland in 2025 while a long-term solution is secured.

It’s positive news for families, who were among hundreds of people to express their concerns about the proposed closure at a community meeting.

In a joint statement, NHS Highland and Highland Council said: “NHS Highland and The Highland Council are delighted to announce that we are progressing work to secure a purchase of the Moss Park Care Home and a transfer of service provision to NHS Highland in 2025.

“We also welcome the positive support from the Scottish Government in respect to this intervention which seeks to provide medium-term care and certainty for people in Lochaber.

“A transfer of service provision from HC One to NHS Highland is likely early in 2025.

“NHS Highland will seek to operate the home in the medium term until alternative sustainable models of provision in Lochaber can be established in the long term.

“While this is still only a first step in the process, and there remain a number of complexities to work through, it is hopeful this proposed way forward provides some certainty to care home residents and their families and the care home staff.”

Officials confirmed the purchasing venture was prompted by a recommendation made in a confidential report compiled on the care home’s future.

Their statement added: “The Highland Council considered a confidential report on the future of Lochaber care provision on 31 October and approved a recommendation to seek to purchase Moss Park Care Home.

“Both NHS Highland and The Highland Council are pleased to announce that an agreement in principle has now been secured with the current provider.

“We are aware that this has been a worrying time for residents and their families, and for staff and further engagement with stakeholders will take place over the coming weeks.”