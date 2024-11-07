Lochaber care home to be saved from closure under new plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochaber care home to be saved from closure under new plans

Bosses say they hope the venture will provide "certainty" to residents and their families. 

By Michelle Henderson
Moss Park Care Home.
NHS Highland will take over operation st Moss Park Care Home. Image: Google Maps.

Moss Park Care Home in Lochaber is to be saved from closure.

Highland Council plans to purchase the Caol care facility from HC One, who announced plans to close by the end of the year.

It’s hoped the running of the home will be transferred to NHS Highland in 2025 while a long-term solution is secured.

Moss Park Care Home.
Moss Park Care Home was earmarked for closure in mid-December. Image: Google Maps.

It’s positive news for families, who were among hundreds of people to express their concerns about the proposed closure at a community meeting.

In a joint statement, NHS Highland and Highland Council said: “NHS Highland and The Highland Council are delighted to announce that we are progressing work to secure a purchase of the Moss Park Care Home and a transfer of service provision to NHS Highland in 2025.

“We also welcome the positive support from the Scottish Government in respect to this intervention which seeks to provide medium-term care and certainty for people in Lochaber.

Moss park care home meeting in Caol Fort William
A public meeting in Caol heard the strength of feeling against the care home closure. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“A transfer of service provision from HC One to NHS Highland is likely early in 2025.

“NHS Highland will seek to operate the home in the medium term until alternative sustainable models of provision in Lochaber can be established in the long term.

“While this is still only a first step in the process, and there remain a number of complexities to work through, it is hopeful this proposed way forward provides some certainty to care home residents and their families and the care home staff.”

Officials confirmed the purchasing venture was prompted by a recommendation made in a confidential report compiled on the care home’s future.

Their statement added: “The Highland Council considered a confidential report on the future of Lochaber care provision on 31 October and approved a recommendation to seek to purchase Moss Park Care Home.

“Both NHS Highland and The Highland Council are pleased to announce that an agreement in principle has now been secured with the current provider.

“We are aware that this has been a worrying time for residents and their families, and for staff and further engagement with stakeholders will take place over the coming weeks.”

