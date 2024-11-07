‘It’s been totally transformed’: Aviemore shoppers celebrate six-figure investment as Co-op reopens

Aviemore Co-op has been transformed thanks to a six-figure investment.

The Dalfaber Drive store welcomed back customers after seven weeks of works and improvements.

Laura Hardie, the Aviemore Co-op’s store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Aviemore – the store looks fantastic, it has been totally transformed.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op.

“It is always our aim to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to ensure the quality, choice, added services and value to create a compelling offer with which to serve and support our community, conveniently.”

New additions include self-service checkouts and coffee machine

The store has increased its range of fresh, healthy and chilled produce alongside its focus on meal ideas and everyday essentials.

Bakery ranges include products from Inverness-based business, Harry Gow.

For coffee-lovers, a Costa Coffee Express machine has been added to the store.

Self-service tills have been installed in the branch to enhance ease, speed and convenience – particularly at busier times.

Parcel collection services are available over-the-counter via Amazon and payment services are provided through PayPoint.

The customer car park will soon be updated with an electric vehicle charging station.

The Aviemore store also has an ATM cash machine to provide easy access to cash in the community.

Meanwhile, a soft plastic recycle unit can be found in store and can be used by everyone in the area.

Aviemore’s Co-op, on Dalfaber Drive, is open between 7am-10pm daily.