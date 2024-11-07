‘It’s been totally transformed’: Aviemore shoppers celebrate six-figure investment as Co-op reopens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s been totally transformed’: Aviemore shoppers celebrate six-figure investment as Co-op reopens

The store now has self-service checkouts and a Costa Coffee Express machine.

By Ena Saracevic
Aviemore Co-op staff
The staff were delighted to open the revamped store. Image: Co-op.

Aviemore Co-op has been transformed thanks to a six-figure investment.

The Dalfaber Drive store welcomed back customers after seven weeks of works and improvements.

Laura Hardie, the Aviemore Co-op’s store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Aviemore – the store looks fantastic, it has been totally transformed.”

Laura Harvie outside Co-op
Laura Harvie is the store manager at the Aviemore shop. Image: Co-op

“We are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op.

“It is always our aim to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to ensure the quality, choice, added services and value to create a compelling offer with which to serve and support our community, conveniently.”

New additions include self-service checkouts and coffee machine

The store has increased its range of fresh, healthy and chilled produce alongside its focus on meal ideas and everyday essentials.

Interior of upgraded Aviemore Co-op
Staff and customers are celebrating the re-opening of the convenience store. Image: Co-op.

Bakery ranges include products from Inverness-based business, Harry Gow.

For coffee-lovers, a Costa Coffee Express machine has been added to the store.

Self-service tills have been installed in the branch to enhance ease, speed and convenience – particularly at busier times.

Till point at Aviemore Co-op
The shop have increased their offering. Image: Co-op.

Parcel collection services are available over-the-counter via Amazon and payment services are provided through PayPoint.

The customer car park will soon be updated with an electric vehicle charging station.

The Aviemore store also has an ATM cash machine to provide easy access to cash in the community.

An outside view of the Aviemore co-op
An outside view of the Aviemore co-op. Image: Co-op.

Meanwhile, a soft plastic recycle unit can be found in store and can be used by everyone in the area.

Aviemore’s Co-op, on Dalfaber Drive, is open between 7am-10pm daily.

