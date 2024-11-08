Highlands & Islands Teen arrested in connection with death of 25-year-old man in Fort William The 19-year-old was detained following an incident at Grange Road. By Alberto Lejarraga November 8 2024, 11:20 am November 8 2024, 11:20 am Share Teen arrested in connection with death of 25-year-old man in Fort William Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6623927/fort-william-grange-road-death/ Copy Link A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death. Image: DC Thomson. A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Fort William. Officers were made aware of the death of the 25-year-old following an incident at Grange Road at around 9.55am on Thursday evening. Police confirmed the investigation remains ongoing, but that a 19-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the death. Police remain in the area. Teen arrested after Fort William death A police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Grange Road, Fort William. “Officers were made aware of the incident around 9.55pm on Thursday, 7 November, 2024. “Enquiries are ongoing.” Detective Inspector Calum Reid added: “I’m aware this incident will be of concern to the local community. “But I would like to reassure everyone that additional patrols are in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and there is no wider threat to the community.”