Teen arrested in connection with death of 25-year-old man in Fort William

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Fort William.

Officers were made aware of the death of the 25-year-old following an incident at Grange Road at around 9.55am on Thursday evening.

Police confirmed the investigation remains ongoing, but that a 19-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the death.

Police remain in the area.

Teen arrested after Fort William death

A police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Grange Road, Fort William.

“Officers were made aware of the incident around 9.55pm on Thursday, 7 November, 2024.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Detective Inspector Calum Reid added: “I’m aware this incident will be of concern to the local community.

“But I would like to reassure everyone that additional patrols are in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and there is no wider threat to the community.”