Teen airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus near Mallaig

A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a bus near Mallaig yesterday.
The A830 was closed at its junction with the B8008 at Morar for more than eight hours after the incident, which happened at around 5:15pm.
The road reopened around 2:20am on Friday, November 8.
The teenager was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness via air ambulance.
His current condition is unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.15pm on Thursday, 7 November, to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus on the A830 at the junction of the B8008 at Morar, south of Mallaig.
“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 17-year-old male, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
“No one else was injured.
“The road was closed and re-opened around 2.20am on Friday, November 8.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1710 hours on Thursday to attend a road traffic collision on the A830, near Morar, Mallaig.
“We dispatched two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.
“We airlifted one male patient to Raigmore Hospital.”
