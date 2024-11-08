Teen airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus near Mallaig

A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a bus near Mallaig yesterday.

The A830 was closed at its junction with the B8008 at Morar for more than eight hours after the incident, which happened at around 5:15pm.

The road reopened around 2:20am on Friday, November 8.

The teenager was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness via air ambulance.

His current condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.15pm on Thursday, 7 November, to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus on the A830 at the junction of the B8008 at Morar, south of Mallaig.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 17-year-old male, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

“No one else was injured.

“The road was closed and re-opened around 2.20am on Friday, November 8.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1710 hours on Thursday to attend a road traffic collision on the A830, near Morar, Mallaig.

“We dispatched two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We airlifted one male patient to Raigmore Hospital.”