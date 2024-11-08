Man who died in Fort William named as 25-year-old Ben Campbell

A man who died in Fort William last night has been named locally as 25-year-old Ben Campbell.

His family have described him, in a public statement, as a “much loved brother, son and friend” following his passing on Grange Road last night.

They have also added that he will “be missed by all that knew him”.

Officers were made aware of his death following an incident at at around 9.55pm on Thursday evening.

A 19-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, however police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

He will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, November 11.

Police have ramped up patrols in the area in the meantime, but have stressed the incident poses no threat to the wider community.

Police had the area cordoned off this morning, with a lone police car and officers patrolling the area.

One property is the focus of police attention, with the front porch taped off.

Police thoughts with family and friends after Fort William death

Detective Inspector Calum Reid added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time and our officers will continue to support them as the investigation continues.

“I’m aware this incident will be of concern to the local community but I would like to reassure the public that additional patrols are in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and there is no wider threat to the community.”