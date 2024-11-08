Man who died in Fort William named as 25-year-old Ben Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who died in Fort William named as 25-year-old Ben Campbell

His family have said in a public statement that he "will be missed by all that knew him".

By Graham Fleming
His family have issued a public statement. Image: Sandy McCook/Police Scotland
His family have issued a public statement. Image: Sandy McCook/Police Scotland

A man who died in Fort William last night has been named locally as 25-year-old Ben Campbell.

His family have described him, in a public statement, as a “much loved brother, son and friend” following his passing on Grange Road last night.

They have also added that he will “be missed by all that knew him”.

Police patrolled Grange Road earlier this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Officers were made aware of his death following an incident at at around 9.55pm on Thursday evening.

A 19-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, however police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

He will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, November 11.

Police have ramped up patrols in the area in the meantime, but have stressed the incident poses no threat to the wider community.

Police had the area cordoned off this morning, with a lone police car and officers patrolling the area.

One property is the focus of police attention, with the front porch taped off.

Police thoughts with family and friends after Fort William death

Detective Inspector Calum Reid added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time and our officers will continue to support them as the investigation continues.

“I’m aware this incident will be of concern to the local community but I would like to reassure the public that additional patrols are in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and there is no wider threat to the community.”

