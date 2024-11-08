High School Musical star makes surprise appearance at Stonehaven cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

High School Musical star makes surprise appearance at Stonehaven cafe

The star from the iconic noughties film stopped "for a cup of tea and a fine piece".

By Graham Fleming
He stopped in for a "fine piece" earlier this week. Image: Waterfront Cafe
He stopped in for a "fine piece" earlier this week. Image: Waterfront Cafe

A High School Musical film star has made a shock appearance at a Stonehaven cafe.

Staff at the Waterfront Cafe in the Aberdeenshire town were left in awe after an actor from the iconic noughties film stopped “for a cup of tea” this week.

Lucas Grabeel, who is best known for his role as Ryan Evans in the HSM series, was spotted in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday.

Waterfront Cafe staff were in awe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He was seen online after staff from the Waterfront asked him for a photograph after serving him a “fine piece,” which was uploaded online.

A post from the cafe’s official account read: “You never know who’s going to pop in for a cup of tea and a fine piece.

“It’s only Lucas Grabeel a American actor, singer and songwriter. He played Ryan Evans in the High School musical film.”

High School Musical star visit part of UK-wide tour

The trip to Stonehaven comes as part of a UK-wide tour. He is also due to make an appearance at Liverpool Comic-Con this weekend.

Speaking from Dean Village on an Instagram story earlier this week, he said: “I’m so excited, I’m here in the UK and just in awe of the history, the people. I’m at such peace for the first time in a while.

High School Musical debuted in 2006. High School. Image: Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

“This weekend I’m going to be at Liverpool Comic Con Saturday and Sunday so I hope to see you there.

“And I’m playing a little show at the after party so, I hope to see you there.”

The first High School Musical film was released in 2006, and became the most financially successful Disney Channel television film ever.

Conversation