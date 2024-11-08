High School Musical star makes surprise appearance at Stonehaven cafe

A High School Musical film star has made a shock appearance at a Stonehaven cafe.

Staff at the Waterfront Cafe in the Aberdeenshire town were left in awe after an actor from the iconic noughties film stopped “for a cup of tea” this week.

Lucas Grabeel, who is best known for his role as Ryan Evans in the HSM series, was spotted in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday.

He was seen online after staff from the Waterfront asked him for a photograph after serving him a “fine piece,” which was uploaded online.

A post from the cafe’s official account read: “You never know who’s going to pop in for a cup of tea and a fine piece.

“It’s only Lucas Grabeel a American actor, singer and songwriter. He played Ryan Evans in the High School musical film.”

High School Musical star visit part of UK-wide tour

The trip to Stonehaven comes as part of a UK-wide tour. He is also due to make an appearance at Liverpool Comic-Con this weekend.

Speaking from Dean Village on an Instagram story earlier this week, he said: “I’m so excited, I’m here in the UK and just in awe of the history, the people. I’m at such peace for the first time in a while.

“This weekend I’m going to be at Liverpool Comic Con Saturday and Sunday so I hope to see you there.

“And I’m playing a little show at the after party so, I hope to see you there.”

The first High School Musical film was released in 2006, and became the most financially successful Disney Channel television film ever.