Inverawe Smokehouses could be forced to close as workers owed £60,000 in unpaid wages

Inverawe Smokehouses could be ordered to close and staff could lose their jobs amid financial struggles.

Workers at the Taynuilt-based family firm claim they are owed around £60,000 in unpaid wages.

A petition to wind up Lorne Fisheries Limited – the company under which Inverawe Smokehouses operates – was lodged by creditor Menzies Parcels Limited at Oban Sheriff Court on November 6.

It is understood Lorne Fisheries Limited will defend the action.

If the firm submits a defence, the court may organise a hearing to decide whether to make a winding-up order – which would force the company to stop trading – and appoint a liquidator.

All staff could lose their jobs and the liquidator would sell the company assets to pay off its debt.

Inverawe holds Royal Warrant

Inverawe Smokehouses was founded in 1974 by Robert and Rosie Campbell-Preston.

It holds a Royal Warrant, granted by HM Queen Elizabeth II, for mail-order smoked food and hampers.

The company is now run by their son Patrick Campbell-Preston and is understood to have around 18 employees.

12 staff have told The Press and Journal they are owed money from the firm.

Seven employees claim they were last paid a partial salary in August – a claim which Mr Campbell-Preston didn’t deny.

Staff also claim the firm has not paid their pension contributions or National Insurance contributions.

They received letters from government-backed workplace pension scheme provider Nest in October, informing them that Inverawe had been reported to The Pensions Regulator over “late payment of contributions”.

Companies House filings show the businesses’ accounts are overdue and that sales director Robert Thewes left the business in May.

In an interview with The Press and Journal, owner Patrick Campbell-Preston confirmed the company is in financial difficulty and he is seeking help from external agencies.

He confirmed staff are owed around £60,000 in unpaid wages and claimed he is working to ensure pension and National Insurance contributions are paid.

HMRC was unable to comment due to confidentiality rules, but said: “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts, working with them to find the best possible solution based on their financial circumstances.”

Inverawe staff claim they are owed money

Former warehouse operator Calum Galbraith was made redundant from the company in August.

A letter from Mr Campbell-Preston said he would receive an £1,800 redundancy payment plus holiday pay and outstanding wages.

However, he claims this has not been paid and there is “no end in sight”.

He is receiving advice from Acas, which provides free, impartial advice for employees and employers.

Mr Galbraith said: “I was due to get my payment at the end of August, but although I received my payslip, I have yet to receive a single penny.”

Other employees fear being named.

‘People are stressed and shocked’

One told The Press and Journal: “There are 164 years of service from the employees in dispute with the company.

“People are stressed and shocked about what is happening. We all just want it to be resolved.”

Another worker added: “For many years we have been like family to each other.

“This is a terrible situation to find ourselves in.”

The Press and Journal put several claims to Mr Campbell-Preston in person and also in writing.

He pledged to provide a statement for publication, but this has not been provided.

