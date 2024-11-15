Drivers to face 90-mile diversion as roadworks close key west coast road

Motorists will be forced to take a 90-mile detour due to an emergency road closure on the A828 at Benderloch, set to begin at 8pm tonight.

The closure is necessary for repair work to address a “fractured rock” located on the hillside above the road.

The A828 is a key route connecting Oban and Fort William, with the emergency repairs taking place two miles north of the Connel Bridge.

According to Bear Scotland, the section of road between Ledaig and Benderloch will be closed to all vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The footway and adjacent national cycle route 78 will also be closed.

Drivers will be redirected via Glencoe, adding an additional 90 miles to their journey.

It is believed that the rock, situated approximately 200 feet above the trunk road, has fractured into multiple pieces. Recent monitoring of the site has raised safety concerns for the road below.

There are concerns that the rock could detach from the larger rock face.

The works are in place until the work is finished, likely to be for the entirety of the weekend.

In response to the road closure, the Victory Hall in Benderloch has cancelled two of its most popular events but is encouraging locals to attend the Winter Festival markets in Oban instead.

The closure comes a year after a devastating incident in which a hillside collapsed onto a newly built house just yards from the closure site.

90-mile diversion route for A828 closure

A diversion will be in place via the A85 from Connell to Tyndrum and the A82 through Glencoe to Ballachulish.

In a statement, Bear Scotland – working on behalf of Transport Scotland – said due to the nature of the work “amnesties or timed openings are not possible”.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative, added: “We regret the inconvenience these emergency works will cause.

“The decision to close the road over the weekend has not been taken lightly as we appreciate the impact it will have on businesses, public transport and local people.

“This is particularly the case with this being the run-up to Christmas and the start of the festivities in Oban.

“However, the works are urgently required to ensure the ongoing safety of road users and cannot be delayed through the winter period.

“Undertaking the work at the weekend will avoid impacting school transport and much of the freight traffic.

“Every effort will be made to complete the works and reopen the road as quickly as possible.”

Emergency services will be able to pass through the works.

A828 repair work ‘urgently needed’

Bear Scotland continued: “The closure is required to undertake emergency measures to make a section of the high rock face in this location safe.

“Recent monitoring of the site has identified deterioration of the area surrounding a fractured rock mass 200 feet above road level.

“This has been assessed by geotechnical engineers and requires urgent attention to ensure the ongoing safe operation of the A828 trunk road.

“As part of the works, extensive measures need to be put in place to protect the road and important utility services at the location from the potential impact of rock debris.”

