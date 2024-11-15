Drivers to face 90-mile diversion as roadworks close key west coast road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Drivers to face 90-mile diversion as roadworks close key west coast road

Bear Scotland is carrying out emergency repairs at the A828 at Benderloch.

By Louise Glen
The rock that sits above the A828 near Benderloch
The rock that sits above the A828 near Benderloch. Image: Bear Scotland.

Motorists will be forced to take a 90-mile detour due to an emergency road closure on the A828 at Benderloch, set to begin at 8pm tonight.

The closure is necessary for repair work to address a “fractured rock” located on the hillside above the road.

The A828 is a key route connecting Oban and Fort William, with the emergency repairs taking place two miles north of the Connel Bridge.

According to Bear Scotland, the section of road between Ledaig and Benderloch will be closed to all vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The footway and adjacent national cycle route 78 will also be closed.

A amp of the diversion of 90 miles in place on the A828.
A diversion of 90 miles in place on the A828. Image: DC Thomson.

Drivers will be redirected via Glencoe, adding an additional 90 miles to their journey.

It is believed that the rock, situated approximately 200 feet above the trunk road, has fractured into multiple pieces. Recent monitoring of the site has raised safety concerns for the road below.

There are concerns that the rock could detach from the larger rock face.

The works are in place until the work is finished, likely to be for the entirety of the weekend.

In response to the road closure, the Victory Hall in Benderloch has cancelled two of its most popular events but is encouraging locals to attend the Winter Festival markets in Oban instead.

The closure comes a year after a devastating incident in which a hillside collapsed onto a newly built house just yards from the closure site.

House crushed in Benderloch.
<a href="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6279875/plea-for-support-after-freak-landslide-in-benderloch/">Donald MacColl and partner Vivienne’s house was destroyed in a freak landslide in Benderloch. Image: Donald MacColl.</a>

90-mile diversion route for A828 closure

A diversion will be in place via the A85 from Connell to Tyndrum and the A82 through Glencoe to Ballachulish.

In a statement, Bear Scotland – working on behalf of Transport Scotland – said due to the nature of the work “amnesties or timed openings are not possible”.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative, added: “We regret the inconvenience these emergency works will cause.

“The decision to close the road over the weekend has not been taken lightly as we appreciate the impact it will have on businesses, public transport and local people.

“This is particularly the case with this being the run-up to Christmas and the start of the festivities in Oban.

“However, the works are urgently required to ensure the ongoing safety of road users and cannot be delayed through the winter period.

“Undertaking the work at the weekend will avoid impacting school transport and much of the freight traffic.

“Every effort will be made to complete the works and reopen the road as quickly as possible.”

Emergency services will be able to pass through the works.

A828 repair work ‘urgently needed’

Bear Scotland continued: “The closure is required to undertake emergency measures to make a section of the high rock face in this location safe.

“Recent monitoring of the site has identified deterioration of the area surrounding a fractured rock mass 200 feet above road level.

“This has been assessed by geotechnical engineers and requires urgent attention to ensure the ongoing safe operation of the A828 trunk road.

“As part of the works, extensive measures need to be put in place to protect the road and important utility services at the location from the potential impact of rock debris.”

