Dons make move to sell alcohol with Pittodrie fan zone plans

Aberdeen Football Club have applied for a licence to sell alcohol outside Pittodrie for an upcoming league fixture next month.

The proposal, lodged with Aberdeen City Council, details plans for a pre-match “fan zone” before their December 7 league match against St Johnstone.

The area would be located outside the stadium’s Richard Donald Stand, which is on the Golf Road end of the ground.

The club hopes to be able to sell alcohol at the fan zone at noon up until 2.45m just before kick off at 3pm.

It would be introduced as a “trial” and would be put on in collaboration with local brewers Fierce Beer.

According to the application, fans would also have an opportunity to win free tickets to the fan zone, through their online ticketing platform.

Any objections to the plans can be made up until November 20.

Aberdeen submit alcohol licence plans after healthy attendances

The news of the alcohol licence comes after unprecedented attendance figures at Pittodrie this season.

Last week’s home fixture against Dundee was the fourth time in a row the stadium was sold out.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side are flying high as they sit second in the league on goal difference to champions Celtic.

They are still unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership campaign.

The Dandies face a trip to Paisley to face St Mirren on November 23.

Aberdeen FC were approached for comment but declined to comment at this time.

Fierce Beer has also been approached for comment.