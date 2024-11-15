Dons make move to sell alcohol with Pittodrie fan zone plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dons make move to sell alcohol with Pittodrie fan zone plans

Supporters would also have the chance to pick up a free ticket to the event.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen fans could soon enjoy a pint at a fan zone outside Pittodrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Football Club have applied for a licence to sell alcohol outside Pittodrie for an upcoming league fixture next month.

The proposal, lodged with Aberdeen City Council, details plans for a pre-match “fan zone” before their December 7 league match against St Johnstone.

The area would be located outside the stadium’s Richard Donald Stand, which is on the Golf Road end of the ground.

Fans would have a chance to win free tickets to the fan zone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The club hopes to be able to sell alcohol at the fan zone at noon up until 2.45m just before kick off at 3pm.

It would be introduced as a “trial” and would be put on in collaboration with local brewers Fierce Beer.

According to the application, fans would also have an opportunity to win free tickets to the fan zone, through their online ticketing platform.

Any objections to the plans can be made up until November 20.

Aberdeen submit alcohol licence plans after healthy attendances

The news of the alcohol licence comes after unprecedented attendance figures at Pittodrie this season.

Last week’s home fixture against Dundee was the fourth time in a row the stadium was sold out.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side are flying high as they sit second in the league on goal difference to champions Celtic.

They are still unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership campaign.

The Dandies face a trip to Paisley to face St Mirren on November 23.

Aberdeen FC were approached for comment but declined to comment at this time.

Fierce Beer has also been approached for comment.

Conversation