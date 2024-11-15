A87 blocked after crash near Kyle of Lochalsh

The A87 is blocked due to a crash east of Kyle of Lochalsh.

The incident happened on the Invergarry to Skye road shortly after 10am.

Emergency services have been called to the scene between Dornie and Keppoch.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic Scotland is encouraging drivers to approach the area with caution.

A statement on their website reads: “The A87 between Dornie and Keppoch is partially blocked, due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to approach the location with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

