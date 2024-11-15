Coul Links golf course proposals see ‘overwhelming’ support at Embo public meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coul Links golf course proposals see ‘overwhelming’ support at Embo public meeting

The Old School in Embo was packed by more than 200 people on Thursday night.

By Alex Banks
The Old School in Embo was packed on Thursday night, with a separate screening set up to make sure all could see the action unfold. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
Tensions were high as more than 200 people showed up to a public inquiry for a championship golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland.

The hearing saw speakers in support and against the project following a four-day inquiry in the village over the proposals.

The session on Thursday night saw speakers including a falconer, two artists, two golf club managers and a greenkeeper.

It is the second inquiry into the controversial plans – after the first application was rejected by the Scottish Government.

‘Overwhelming support’

Nine years ago, American entrepreneur Todd Warnock revealed he was leading proposals for a “world-class” course at Couls Links.

Following an inquiry by the Scottish Government, plans were refused.

Last year, Communities for Coul (C4C) brought life back to the idea, with a new planning application.

Jim McGillivray, councillor for East Sutherland and Edderton was called to speak in favour of C4C.

He said: “We put seats out for 70 people, it was really astonishing to see so many.

Councillor Jim McGillivray at Coul Links. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It shows the importance of the matter, people from Dornoch, Golspie and Brora all came through.

“Not all were in favour, but if you go by the clap-o-meter there was certainly significant enthusiasm.

“Our population is in decline and there have been tremendous challenges to our economy.

“Personally, I feel those rejecting have wealth and are immune to the damages ordinary people are facing.”

Royal Dornoch Golf Club supports Coul Links proposal

Royal Dornoch Golf Club general manager Neil Hampton confirmed the club’s support.

Coul Links sits less than five miles away from Royal Dornoch Golf Club, which features two 18-hole courses.

Mr Hampton said: “Both myself and the club are in favour. It’s not about competition, it’s growing what he have here as a destination.

“More golf courses, more stature, more capabilities, a larger reputation worldwide. I believe it will make that happen.

“We like to think Coul Links will make the Highlands a golf holiday destination, not just a quick visit.”

‘Strong week’ at The Old School

The Not Coul group was set up to fight the first proposals and continues its argument against the creation of the golf course.

The campaign saw statements from John Dargie, Ariane Burgess MSP and Darren MacRae of Dornoch Caravan Park.

A statement from the campaigners said: “Imagine you’re standing on one of the last untouched stretches of Scotland’s coast.

John Dargie reading his statement at the Coul Links public meeting. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“This is a place that has thrived without human intervention for thousands of years.

“Coul Links – by any measure – is a living, breathing biodiversity hotspot. Now imagine it gets covered by yet another golf course.

“If you want to experience a true ancient Highland wilderness, Coul Links is as close as you’re going to get.”

