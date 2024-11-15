Coul Links golf course proposals see ‘overwhelming’ support at Embo public meeting

Tensions were high as more than 200 people showed up to a public inquiry for a championship golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland.

The hearing saw speakers in support and against the project following a four-day inquiry in the village over the proposals.

The session on Thursday night saw speakers including a falconer, two artists, two golf club managers and a greenkeeper.

It is the second inquiry into the controversial plans – after the first application was rejected by the Scottish Government.

‘Overwhelming support’

Nine years ago, American entrepreneur Todd Warnock revealed he was leading proposals for a “world-class” course at Couls Links.

Following an inquiry by the Scottish Government, plans were refused.

Last year, Communities for Coul (C4C) brought life back to the idea, with a new planning application.

Jim McGillivray, councillor for East Sutherland and Edderton was called to speak in favour of C4C.

He said: “We put seats out for 70 people, it was really astonishing to see so many.

“It shows the importance of the matter, people from Dornoch, Golspie and Brora all came through.

“Not all were in favour, but if you go by the clap-o-meter there was certainly significant enthusiasm.

“Our population is in decline and there have been tremendous challenges to our economy.

“Personally, I feel those rejecting have wealth and are immune to the damages ordinary people are facing.”

Royal Dornoch Golf Club supports Coul Links proposal

Royal Dornoch Golf Club general manager Neil Hampton confirmed the club’s support.

Coul Links sits less than five miles away from Royal Dornoch Golf Club, which features two 18-hole courses.

Mr Hampton said: “Both myself and the club are in favour. It’s not about competition, it’s growing what he have here as a destination.

“More golf courses, more stature, more capabilities, a larger reputation worldwide. I believe it will make that happen.

“We like to think Coul Links will make the Highlands a golf holiday destination, not just a quick visit.”

‘Strong week’ at The Old School

The Not Coul group was set up to fight the first proposals and continues its argument against the creation of the golf course.

The campaign saw statements from John Dargie, Ariane Burgess MSP and Darren MacRae of Dornoch Caravan Park.

A statement from the campaigners said: “Imagine you’re standing on one of the last untouched stretches of Scotland’s coast.

“This is a place that has thrived without human intervention for thousands of years.

“Coul Links – by any measure – is a living, breathing biodiversity hotspot. Now imagine it gets covered by yet another golf course.

“If you want to experience a true ancient Highland wilderness, Coul Links is as close as you’re going to get.”