Highlands & Islands

Thieves target popular Drumnadrochit cafe for second time in a month

Cash was stolen from Cafe Eighty2 during the raid.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Cafe Eighty2
It's the second time the cafe has been targeted in less than a month. Image: Google Maps

A popular Highland cafe has been broken into for the second time in less than a month.

Cash and other items were stolen from Cafe Eighty2 in Drumnadrochit between 5pm on Saturday, November 16 and 8am on Sunday, November 17.

A side door of the premises was also damaged during the break-in.

It is the second time the cafe has been broken into in the last month.

Cash was also stolen from Cafe Eighty2 during a break-in between 4pm on Monday, October 28 and 7am on Tuesday, October 29.

Police have shared an appeal following the incident.

The P&J has also contacted the owners of the A82 business, but they chose not to comment.

Police appeal after Cafe Eighty2 break-in

Officers said they believe the most recent crime may be connected to another break-in on the same weekend.

A Fort Augustus business was also broken into between 11pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday.

Doors were damaged during the incident and cash and other items were stolen from the Fort William Road premises.

Detective Constable Daniel Zaborowski, Inverness CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for help from the local community.

“If you were in the area at the time and have any information, including dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our investigation, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1051 of 17 November, 2024.

