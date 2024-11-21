Are you ready for it? ‘Taylor Swift’ to make her Elgin debut

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken the world by storm – and now fans in Elgin will have the chance to have a similar experience in 2025.

Tribute act Taylor Fever is coming to Elgin as part of her own Eras Experience tour.

Audiences of all ages are expected to be up on their feet dancing and singing along to songs by the popstar.

The tribute, alongside her dancers, has amassed popularity after performing at a number of UK and European theatres.

In the coming months, Taylor Fever will also be coming to Aberdeen and Fort William.

Fans – who are known as Swifties – are expected to fill Elgin Town Hall on February 16 for the show.

The VIP experience meet and greet is already completely sold out, though standard tickets remain available.

Fans who booked will have the chance to get a picture with the tribute act – the organisers dubbing this as a ‘Swiftie Selfie’.

Fans set to enjoy a range of Taylor Swift classics

The show will bring all of the icon’s biggest hits to the stage, including crowd favourites “Ready For It,” “Karma,” and “Shake It Off,” among many others.

Like at Taylor Swift’s concerts, one lucky fan in the audience will have the chance to get Taylor’s hat when the song ’22’ plays.

Fans who attend the tribute shows, also similar to the concerts, are known to swap friendship bracelets and wear Taylor Swift inspired clothing.

And, just like the real thing, the show will have stunning custom lighting effects.

‘Every detail’ of tribute curated to emulate Taylor Swift

Organisers said: “Alongside her incredible dancers – every detail is carefully curated to emulate the icon’s stage presence and persona.

“Audiences are transported into the world of Taylor Swift, experiencing the thrill of her live concerts in an unforgettable performance.

“There is just one question Elgin – Are YOU ready for it?!”

Tickets for the experience are available on Elgin Town Hall’s website and the event will run on February 16, 2025, from 3pm to 5pm.