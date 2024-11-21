Are you ready for it? ‘Taylor Swift’ to make her Elgin debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are you ready for it? ‘Taylor Swift’ to make her Elgin debut

Swifties have already snapped up VIP tickets for the show.

Taylor Fever is coming to Elgin in 2025. Image: Mega Entertainment.
By Ena Saracevic

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken the world by storm – and now fans in Elgin will have the chance to have a similar experience in 2025.

Tribute act Taylor Fever is coming to Elgin as part of her own Eras Experience tour.

Audiences of all ages are expected to be up on their feet dancing and singing along to songs by the popstar. 

The tribute, alongside her dancers, has amassed popularity after performing at a number of UK and European theatres.

In the coming months, Taylor Fever will also be coming to Aberdeen and Fort William.

Taylor Fever is coming to Elgin next year. Image: Mega Entertainment.

Fans – who are known as Swifties – are expected to fill Elgin Town Hall on February 16 for the show.

The VIP experience meet and greet is already completely sold out, though standard tickets remain available.

Fans who booked will have the chance to get a picture with the tribute act – the organisers dubbing this as a ‘Swiftie Selfie’.

The VIP experience is already sold out. Image: Mega Entertainment.

Fans set to enjoy a range of Taylor Swift classics

The show will bring all of the icon’s biggest hits to the stage, including crowd favourites “Ready For It,” “Karma,” and “Shake It Off,” among many others.

Like at Taylor Swift’s concerts, one lucky fan in the audience will have the chance to get Taylor’s hat when the song ’22’ plays.

Fans who attend the tribute shows, also similar to the concerts, are known to swap friendship bracelets and wear Taylor Swift inspired clothing.

And, just like the real thing, the show will have stunning custom lighting effects.

The Taylor Swift tribute giving her hat to a fan. Image: Mega Entertainment.
Fans swap friendship bracelets at the tribute act shows – just like at Taylor’s concerts. Image: Mega Entertainment.

‘Every detail’ of tribute curated to emulate Taylor Swift

Organisers said: “Alongside her incredible dancers – every detail is carefully curated to emulate the icon’s stage presence and persona.

“Audiences are transported into the world of Taylor Swift, experiencing the thrill of her live concerts in an unforgettable performance.

“There is just one question Elgin – Are YOU ready for it?!”

Tickets for the experience are available on Elgin Town Hall’s website and the event will run on February 16, 2025, from 3pm to 5pm. 

