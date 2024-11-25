Police hunt driver involved in A82 hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Police hunt driver involved in A82 hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

Officers are urging the owner of the black Mercedes Vito to "come forward".

By Michelle Henderson
Traffic driving northbound on the A82 along the banks of Loch Ness as bushes line the route on both sides.
The hit-and-run happened on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road near Abriachan on Sunday. Image: Google Maps.

A female motorist is in serious condition in hospital following a hit-and-run on the A82 near Abriachan.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Sunday on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

The 49-year-old woman was driving her grey Volkswagen Golf when it collided with a black Mercedes Vito van.

Police confirmed the van driver stopped further up the road before leaving the scene, approximately 10 miles southwest of Inverness.

Paramedics checked the woman at the roadside before she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police hunt for driver of A82 hit-and-run

Police have launched an investigation into the crash and are searching for the driver of the van.

Officers are urging any witnesses or the driver themselves to come forward.

In the meantime, passing motorists are being asked to review their dashcam footage to assist with the investigation.

Road Policing Constable Scott Smith said: “I’d urge the driver of this black van to come forward as quickly as possible. They will be aware they’ve been involved in a collision and are likely to have damage to their vehicle.

“I’m also appealing to anyone who was on the A82 around the time and saw what happened to get in touch. If you have dash cam footage of the area please review this and bring anything significant to our attention.”

Anyone with information concerning the crash is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2307 of November, 24.

