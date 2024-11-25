Police hunt driver involved in A82 hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

A female motorist is in serious condition in hospital following a hit-and-run on the A82 near Abriachan.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Sunday on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

The 49-year-old woman was driving her grey Volkswagen Golf when it collided with a black Mercedes Vito van.

Police confirmed the van driver stopped further up the road before leaving the scene, approximately 10 miles southwest of Inverness.

Paramedics checked the woman at the roadside before she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police hunt for driver of A82 hit-and-run

Police have launched an investigation into the crash and are searching for the driver of the van.

Officers are urging any witnesses or the driver themselves to come forward.

In the meantime, passing motorists are being asked to review their dashcam footage to assist with the investigation.

Road Policing Constable Scott Smith said: “I’d urge the driver of this black van to come forward as quickly as possible. They will be aware they’ve been involved in a collision and are likely to have damage to their vehicle.

“I’m also appealing to anyone who was on the A82 around the time and saw what happened to get in touch. If you have dash cam footage of the area please review this and bring anything significant to our attention.”

Anyone with information concerning the crash is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2307 of November, 24.