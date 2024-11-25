Valentine’s Day unprovoked assault lands Fraserburgh man court

A Fraserburgh man who was having a romantic break in Aberdeen assaulted a fellow guest at his city centre hotel.

Joe Wisely had been out for a Valentine’s Day date with his wife when they returned to their lodgings at Craibstone Suites.

The 39-year-old admitted repeatedly punching his victim during the drink-fuelled attack outside the hotel.

The incident, on February 16 this year, resulted in the victim requiring treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Unprovoked attack

Fiscal Rebecca Coakley told the court the victim had been staying at the same serviced apartments and had gone to the front door to collect a food delivery at around 11pm.

Explaining that Wisely, 39, and his wife had returned at the same time the man was at the property entrance, Ms Coakley said: “The parties were unknown to each other.”

Wisely launched an attack on the man “punching him on the face”.

Ms Coakley said Wisely struck the man on the left cheek and caused him to stumble backwards.

She continued: “He raised his arms to protect himself. [Wisely] continued punching him to the face, back of his head and body.

“The accused’s wife intervened to stop him, which was successful, and they walked away.”

‘He clearly over-reacted’

The victim returned to his room where his partner saw blood coming from his face.

The court was told he suffered bruising to his body, as well as swelling and minor cuts to his face and went to ARI for treatment.

Defence solicitor David Sutherland said his client did have a previous assault conviction “which may cause some concern” and offered Sheriff Kevin Duffy a “glowing” letter of reference from Wisely’s employer.

Mr Sutherland said: “The couple had been out celebrating Valentine’s Day and had been in town.

“Both had consumed too much alcohol and there was an exchange with the complainer.

“[Wisely] accepts he clearly over-reacted in the circumstances.”

Previous convictions

Sheriff Duffy said he would take into account Wisely’s previous convictions “for similar offending”, adding: “Albeit there has been a significant gap between 2012 and 2022, when there has been no offending.

“The narrative talks of an unprovoked assault on a man unknown to you resulting in injury.

“I will deal with this by way of a fine and a compensation order.”

He fined Wisley, of West Road, Fraserburgh, £470 and ordered him to pay £400 compensation to his victim.