Valentine’s Day unprovoked assault lands Fraserburgh man court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Valentine’s Day unprovoked assault lands Fraserburgh man court

Joe Wisely's romantic break with his wife ended in violence when he attacked a fellow hotel guest.

By Joanne Warnock
Joe Wisely appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Joe Wisely appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A Fraserburgh man who was having a romantic break in Aberdeen assaulted a fellow guest at his city centre hotel.

Joe Wisely had been out for a Valentine’s Day date with his wife when they returned to their lodgings at Craibstone Suites.

The 39-year-old admitted repeatedly punching his victim during the drink-fuelled attack outside the hotel.

Craibstone Suites, Bon Accord Square.

The incident, on February 16 this year, resulted in the victim requiring treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Unprovoked attack

Fiscal Rebecca Coakley told the court the victim had been staying at the same serviced apartments and had gone to the front door to collect a food delivery at around 11pm.

Explaining that Wisely, 39, and his wife had returned at the same time the man was at the property entrance, Ms Coakley said: “The parties were unknown to each other.”

Wisely launched an attack on the man “punching him on the face”.

Ms Coakley said Wisely struck the man on the left cheek and caused him to stumble backwards.

She continued: “He raised his arms to protect himself. [Wisely] continued punching him to the face, back of his head and body.

“The accused’s wife intervened to stop him, which was successful, and they walked away.”

‘He clearly over-reacted’

The victim returned to his room where his partner saw blood coming from his face.

The court was told he suffered bruising to his body, as well as swelling and minor cuts to his face and went to ARI for treatment.

Defence solicitor David Sutherland said his client did have a previous assault conviction “which may cause some concern” and offered Sheriff Kevin Duffy a “glowing” letter of reference from Wisely’s employer.

Mr Sutherland said: “The couple had been out celebrating Valentine’s Day and had been in town.

“Both had consumed too much alcohol and there was an exchange with the complainer.

“[Wisely] accepts he clearly over-reacted in the circumstances.”

Previous convictions

Sheriff Duffy said he would take into account Wisely’s previous convictions “for similar offending”, adding: “Albeit there has been a significant gap between 2012 and 2022, when there has been no offending.

“The narrative talks of an unprovoked assault on a man unknown to you resulting in injury.

“I will deal with this by way of a fine and a compensation order.”

He fined Wisley, of West Road, Fraserburgh, £470 and ordered him to pay £400 compensation to his victim.