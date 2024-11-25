Body of woman found in Western Isles formally identified as missing woman Shanahan MacInnes

The body of a woman found in the Western Isles yesterday has been formally identified as 28-year-old Shanahan MacInnes.

Police said her family had been made aware of the discovery of a body in the Aird area of Benbecula around 1pm on Sunday, November 24.

She had been reported missing on Friday afternoon.

Police, firefighters, coastguard crews and mountain rescue teams took part in the three-day search.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Body found in Benbecula formally identified as Shanahan MacInnes

A Facebook post shared by police reads: “The body of a woman found in the Aird area of Benbecula on Sunday, 24 November, 2024, has been formally identified as 28-year-old Shanahan MacInnes.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”