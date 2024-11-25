Hundreds march through Elgin for Moray’s first Reclaim the Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds march through Elgin for Moray’s first Reclaim the Night

Marchers braved the cold today for the region's first ever Reclaim the Night.

Hundreds marched during Moray's first Reclaim the Night. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

By Ena Saracevic

Hundreds gathered on the Elgin Plainstones today before setting off on Moray’s first Reclaim the Night march.

Reclaim the Night started in Leeds during the late 1970s as part of the Women’s Liberation Movement.

Though now, the march has finally come to Moray.

Its aim is to bring together the community to show solidarity in recognising and combatting gender-based violence while marching to reclaim all spaces where people experience harm, harassment and violence.

Organising the march was the forum Moray Violence Against Women and Girls partnership which includes Moray Rape Crisis, Moray Women’s Aid as well as the Equally Safe Development co-ordinator.

Marchers wrapped up warm before embarking on the route. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

The march was intentionally on the same day as the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women as well as the first day of their 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Despite the rain and cold weather, hundreds braved the march through the town centre, across Cooper Park, looping around to the bus station and then finally back to the Plainstones.

The Highlands and Islands Student Association as well as other groups of young people helped out for the event and made placards.

Hundreds turned out for the march. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Other Reclaim the Night marches also happened in other places including Aberdeen today – though this is the first time one has happened in Elgin.

Caroline Burrell, manager at Moray Rape Crisis, said: “It feels like a really powerful moment for Moray.

“It gives the community the opportunity to come together and raise awareness of gender-based violence.

“We’re really hopeful to say it’s going to be the first of many marches to come in the future.”

Moray Rape Crisis provides free and confidential information, advocacy and support to anyone in Moray (aged 11 and over) affected by any form of sexual violence.

Caroline Burrell, manager at Moray Rape Crisis, helped to organise the event. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

A range of people from the community attended the march – with some attendees even being as young as four-years-old.

Many dogs also braved the cold weather and went along for Reclaim the Night.

One of the marchers, Fiona Lochhead, said: “This is an issue that sometimes gets covered with shame and people don’t want to talk about it.

“But it’s important to talk about because it’s a reality.

“The march has been a long time coming but I think it’s amazing that it’s now happening in Moray.”

When the march concluded, people were invited into St Giles Church where there was a range of information stalls and exhibitions.

Speakers included Dr Emma Plant, councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris, poet Myra Ross and speakers from Moray Rape Crisis as well as Moray Women’s Aid.

Families came together for Reclaim the Night. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Many marchers waited inside before setting off due to the weather. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Dozens of placards were made for the march. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Dogs even came along for Reclaim the Night. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
People wrapped up warm as the group marched passed Cooper Park. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
A display to challenge onlookers to think about the myth that clothing has anything to do with a sexual violence. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

