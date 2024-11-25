Hundreds march through Elgin for Moray’s first Reclaim the Night

Hundreds gathered on the Elgin Plainstones today before setting off on Moray’s first Reclaim the Night march.

Reclaim the Night started in Leeds during the late 1970s as part of the Women’s Liberation Movement.

Though now, the march has finally come to Moray.

Its aim is to bring together the community to show solidarity in recognising and combatting gender-based violence while marching to reclaim all spaces where people experience harm, harassment and violence.

Organising the march was the forum Moray Violence Against Women and Girls partnership which includes Moray Rape Crisis, Moray Women’s Aid as well as the Equally Safe Development co-ordinator.

The march was intentionally on the same day as the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women as well as the first day of their 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Despite the rain and cold weather, hundreds braved the march through the town centre, across Cooper Park, looping around to the bus station and then finally back to the Plainstones.

The Highlands and Islands Student Association as well as other groups of young people helped out for the event and made placards.

Other Reclaim the Night marches also happened in other places including Aberdeen today – though this is the first time one has happened in Elgin.

Caroline Burrell, manager at Moray Rape Crisis, said: “It feels like a really powerful moment for Moray.

“It gives the community the opportunity to come together and raise awareness of gender-based violence.

“We’re really hopeful to say it’s going to be the first of many marches to come in the future.”

Moray Rape Crisis provides free and confidential information, advocacy and support to anyone in Moray (aged 11 and over) affected by any form of sexual violence.

A range of people from the community attended the march – with some attendees even being as young as four-years-old.

Many dogs also braved the cold weather and went along for Reclaim the Night.

One of the marchers, Fiona Lochhead, said: “This is an issue that sometimes gets covered with shame and people don’t want to talk about it.

“But it’s important to talk about because it’s a reality.

“The march has been a long time coming but I think it’s amazing that it’s now happening in Moray.”

When the march concluded, people were invited into St Giles Church where there was a range of information stalls and exhibitions.

Speakers included Dr Emma Plant, councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris, poet Myra Ross and speakers from Moray Rape Crisis as well as Moray Women’s Aid.