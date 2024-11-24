Body found in Benbecula during search for missing woman Shanahan MacInnes

The body of a woman has been found in the Western Isles during the search for missing woman Shanahan MacInnes.

Officers were made aware that a body of a woman had been found in the Aird area of Benbecula shortly after 1pm today.

Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of 28-year-old Shanahan MacInnes, who was missing from Balivanich, has been made aware.

The Benbecula local had last been seen in the Tindill Road area of Balivanich at around 1:30am on Friday.

Police, firefighters, coastguard crews and mountain rescue teams took part in the three-day search.

A police spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.