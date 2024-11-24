Highlands & Islands Body found in Benbecula during search for missing woman Shanahan MacInnes The family of 28-year-old Shanahan MacInnes, who was missing from Balivanich, has been made aware. By Alberto Lejarraga November 24 2024, 3:45 pm November 24 2024, 3:45 pm Share Body found in Benbecula during search for missing woman Shanahan MacInnes Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6635614/missing-woman-shanahan-macinnes-body-found-benbecula/ Copy Link Shanahan MacInnes had been missing since Friday. Image: Police Scotland. The body of a woman has been found in the Western Isles during the search for missing woman Shanahan MacInnes. Officers were made aware that a body of a woman had been found in the Aird area of Benbecula shortly after 1pm today. Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of 28-year-old Shanahan MacInnes, who was missing from Balivanich, has been made aware. The Benbecula local had last been seen in the Tindill Road area of Balivanich at around 1:30am on Friday. Police, firefighters, coastguard crews and mountain rescue teams took part in the three-day search. A police spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.