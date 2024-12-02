Oban Homebase staff ‘at wit’s end’ as they face job uncertainty this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban Homebase staff ‘at wit’s end’ as they face job uncertainty this Christmas

Workers expect to be made redundant, but they don't know when.

By Louise Glen
Homebase
Staff at Oban Homebase have been told it will close. Image: Google Maps

Staff at Homebase in Oban say they are at their ‘wit’s end’ as they face job uncertainty over the festive period.

The store is one of 49 at risk of closure across the UK after the DIY and garden retailer went into administration last month.

While the store is open for the foreseeable future, workers claim to have been told the likelihood is that their jobs will go in the long run.

One employee told The Press and Journal: “I am at my wit’s end.

“We have Christmas to think of, and I want to buy everyone presents but come the new year, we just don’t know if we will have any money coming in.

“At the moment we are in limbo. But the store is open and it is busier than ever.

“So at least we are not standing twiddling our thumbs, not that we ever did.”

Another said: “Some staff have been here for decades and overnight we have been told we are to lose our jobs.

‘We have been like a family’

“When you are older it is really going to be difficult to find something new.

“Everyone is just gutted.”

He added: “This has been a busy store, and made plenty of profit. It is a really sad day that we will no longer be here.

“We have been like a family, and we are really sorry that it is going to come to an end.”

One staff member said: “I just do not know what I am going to do.

The Homebase store will close in Oban.
Staff have been told the Homebase store will close in Oban. Stock image of Homebase. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

“We have been told that the new buyer for part of Homebase doesn’t want to buy us over, so it means we are all going to be made redundant.

“The workers have not been offered jobs in other stores, and we have not been given a date when the store will close.

“I just don’t know what I am going to do next. If the jobs go in January or February it is a really difficult time to find a new job.

“Some of the staff have been here since the store opened and they are taking it really badly.

“It is as though they have given their life to Homebase, but Homebase has just not bothered to look after them.

“Staff are being made redundant but it is not a huge payment.”

Oban Homebase ‘seeking a buyer’

The Oban Homebase manager said on Facebook: “As nearly everyone knows our store is in administration and we are currently seeking a buyer, hopefully that happens and the team can have some clarity regarding their future.

“Our ‘soft’ sale started last week and at the same time, many of our suppliers have stopped orders so we will start to run out of many products soon.

“Our website is not currently aligned with the current discounts so it’s easier, for all, to visit the store for any potential purchase.”

Teneo was appointed as administrator following the collapse of HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited, operating under the brand Homebase.

The firm has declined to comment.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation