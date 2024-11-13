Staff ‘devastated’ as Oban Homebase put on closure risk list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Staff ‘devastated’ as Oban Homebase put on closure risk list

The West Highlands shop is one of 130 across the UK that could shut.

By Louise Glen
Homebase
The Oban Homebase could close. Image: Google Maps

Retailer Homebase is reported to be on the brink of collapse, putting 130 stores at risk – including the branch in Oban.

It is understood that the owners of Homebase are preparing to appoint administrators.

Workers in Oban are said to be “beyond devastated” that their store is on the list.

The homes and garden brand has a shop in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire. Earlier this year we reported that branch will close and be converted into a Sainsbury’s.

All stores, including Oban, remain open and operating as normal.

‘Worrying that our jobs in Oban are on the line’

One worker, who did not want to be named, said: “It is worrying that our jobs in Oban are on the line.

“We are beyond devastated.

“This is a busy and popular shop, and I hope that a buyer can be found to keep us open.

“Many of the staff have been here for decades, and love working for Homebase.

“We are a very close-knit team.”

The Oban branch of Homebase opened in the town in October 2006, and supplies not only the town but surrounding islands.

According to The Sun, Chris Dawson, who owns The Range, is considering buying up to 70 stores as part of a pre-pack administration process.

Homebase ‘to appoint administrators’

Homebase is expected to appoint administrators from Teneo this week.

The DIY and garden retailer currently has 145 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Even if a talked about last-minute deal is found to save the stores, it is understood that business in Scotland would not be included in the deal.

Homebase Inverurie.
Homebase is known for its garden centres. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

These stores make up a section of the business that includes 58 stores that remain at risk of closing for good.

At its peak, Homebase had 250 stores and 11,500 staff.

Hilco Capital purchased Homebase from Wesfarmers in 2018 for £1.

Homebase has closed 106 stores since it was taken over by Hilco Capital in 2018.

According to various reports, a formal sale process for part of the business is under way after being approached by The Range.

It comes after Sainsbury’s revealed it had bought ten Homebase stores with plans to convert them into supermarkets.

We have contacted Homebase for comment.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Read more: New Inverurie Sainsbury’s could cause car park chaos with ‘five times the number of shoppers’

Conversation