Staff ‘devastated’ as Oban Homebase put on closure risk list

Retailer Homebase is reported to be on the brink of collapse, putting 130 stores at risk – including the branch in Oban.

It is understood that the owners of Homebase are preparing to appoint administrators.

Workers in Oban are said to be “beyond devastated” that their store is on the list.

The homes and garden brand has a shop in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire. Earlier this year we reported that branch will close and be converted into a Sainsbury’s.

All stores, including Oban, remain open and operating as normal.

‘Worrying that our jobs in Oban are on the line’

One worker, who did not want to be named, said: “It is worrying that our jobs in Oban are on the line.

“We are beyond devastated.

“This is a busy and popular shop, and I hope that a buyer can be found to keep us open.

“Many of the staff have been here for decades, and love working for Homebase.

“We are a very close-knit team.”

The Oban branch of Homebase opened in the town in October 2006, and supplies not only the town but surrounding islands.

According to The Sun, Chris Dawson, who owns The Range, is considering buying up to 70 stores as part of a pre-pack administration process.

Homebase ‘to appoint administrators’

Homebase is expected to appoint administrators from Teneo this week.

The DIY and garden retailer currently has 145 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Even if a talked about last-minute deal is found to save the stores, it is understood that business in Scotland would not be included in the deal.

These stores make up a section of the business that includes 58 stores that remain at risk of closing for good.

At its peak, Homebase had 250 stores and 11,500 staff.

Hilco Capital purchased Homebase from Wesfarmers in 2018 for £1.

Homebase has closed 106 stores since it was taken over by Hilco Capital in 2018.

According to various reports, a formal sale process for part of the business is under way after being approached by The Range.

It comes after Sainsbury’s revealed it had bought ten Homebase stores with plans to convert them into supermarkets.

We have contacted Homebase for comment.

