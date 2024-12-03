Man, 39, dies in hospital after crash on A87 Isle of Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 39, dies in hospital after crash on A87 Isle of Skye

The A87 Lower Breakish turn off to Ardvasar is still closed.

By Louise Glen
Breaking News image.
The A87 on Skye has been closed following a crash. Image: DC Thomson.

A man, 39, has died and two passengers are in hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A87 Broadford to Uig road on the Isle of Skye.

The crash happened at about 10.05pm when emergency services were called to the scene.

Three people were taken to Broadford Hospital for treatment by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

One man later died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A87 is closed following a one-car crash near Breakish on Skye that happened around 10.05pm on Monday December 2.

“Emergency services attended and the car driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to Broadford Hospital where he died a short time later.

“His next of kin are aware.”

The statement continued: “Two passengers, a man and a woman, were also taken hospital to be checked over.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area. A local diversion is in place but it is not suitable for HGVs.”

The road is now closed for crash investigation work from the Lower Breakish turn-off to the Ardvasar junction.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

A87 closed since Monday night

The road has been closed since 10.13pm on Monday when the crash was first reported.

Two people were injured in the crash, and taken to hospital in Broadford.

AA Travel News is reporting that the road remains closed.

It states: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A87 both ways from Lower Breakish turn off to Ardvasar turn off.

“Closed since the early hours of this morning on the Isle of Skye.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to the A87 on Skye to reports of an RTC at 10.13pm.

“We attended at the scene and two casualties were taken to Broadford Hospital.

“The stop sign came through at 11.15pm.”

