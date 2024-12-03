Man, 39, dies in hospital after crash on A87 Isle of Skye

A man, 39, has died and two passengers are in hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A87 Broadford to Uig road on the Isle of Skye.

The crash happened at about 10.05pm when emergency services were called to the scene.

Three people were taken to Broadford Hospital for treatment by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

One man later died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A87 is closed following a one-car crash near Breakish on Skye that happened around 10.05pm on Monday December 2.

“Emergency services attended and the car driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to Broadford Hospital where he died a short time later.

“His next of kin are aware.”

The statement continued: “Two passengers, a man and a woman, were also taken hospital to be checked over.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area. A local diversion is in place but it is not suitable for HGVs.”

The road is now closed for crash investigation work from the Lower Breakish turn-off to the Ardvasar junction.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

A87 closed since Monday night

The road has been closed since 10.13pm on Monday when the crash was first reported.

Two people were injured in the crash, and taken to hospital in Broadford.

AA Travel News is reporting that the road remains closed.

It states: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A87 both ways from Lower Breakish turn off to Ardvasar turn off.

“Closed since the early hours of this morning on the Isle of Skye.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to the A87 on Skye to reports of an RTC at 10.13pm.

“We attended at the scene and two casualties were taken to Broadford Hospital.

“The stop sign came through at 11.15pm.”

