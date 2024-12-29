Dunrobin Castle: Secret rooms, ghost stories and an exclusive look inside Sutherland’s hidden gem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dunrobin Castle: Secret rooms, ghost stories and an exclusive look inside Sutherland’s hidden gem

The P&J was invited in to learn more about the castle's unique history, ghost stories, and best-kept secrets.

From 1965 to 1972, Dunrobin Castle served as a boys' boarding school before returning to its role as a family home. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
From 1965 to 1972, Dunrobin Castle served as a boys' boarding school before returning to its role as a family home. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Dunrobin Castle in Golspie is one of Scotland’s most popular attractions, drawing visitors from around the world with its stunning beauty.

Overlooking the North Sea, it has been the home of the Earls and Dukes of Sutherland since the 13th century.

And now managing director Scott Morrison is a part of Dunrobin Castle’s history, joining as assistant manager in 1997.

He welcome The P&J into the castle late this year – and shared insights into its unique history, ghost stories, and best-kept secrets.

Dunrobin Castle gardens
Dunrobin Castle is well-known for its beautiful gardens. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The man behind the scenes at Dunrobin Castle

Mr Morrison – now 51 – was only 23 when he interviewed for an assistant manager position at Dunrobin nearly 28 years ago.

He was interviewed by the current 25th Earl of Sutherland, former Lord Strathnaver, and thinks it was his “honesty” that landed him the job.

Mr Morrison said: “I had a laugh with him about stealing apples from the castle grounds when I was a kid.

“He couldn’t believe that I had admitted to stealing from the person who was potentially going to give me a job and I think he saw some honesty in me.”

Scott Morrison at the castle Library
Scott Morrison in his favourite room – the library. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Mr Morrison, from Golspie, is one of 60 locals Dunrobin Castle employs. His mother, Sandra, worked as a cook at Dunrobin in the early ’90s and 2000s, and now one of his two teenage sons has become the third generation of the family to work at the castle.

“We are all local – the members of staff that travel the furthest do just 15 miles,” he said.

“The most enjoyable thing for me is to see people’s reactions when they’re leaving and hearing their comments on how much they’ve enjoyed looking around.”

Mr Morrison mentioned that many celebrities have visited over the years, but emphasised that no one receives special treatment, as all visitors are considered VIPs.

Front of Dunrobin Castle
More than 158,000 people visited Dunrobin in 2024 – the highest number since it opened to tourists. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He also shared that he has met King Charles on several occasions, recalling a visit when the monarch came to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Helmsdale to Golspie railway line

“He’s a fascinating person – I actually find him very normal – you can actually have a bit of a laugh with him,” he said.

“He took so much time to speak to some of the visitors that were here that day as we were still open to the public.”

The secrets behind Dunrobin Castle walls

From 1965 to 1972, Dunrobin served as a boys’ boarding school before returning to its role as a family home.

The castle, renowned for its 1850s gardens, became a tourist attraction in 1973.

Visitors touring Dunrobin can see 18 of the 189 rooms the castle has.

The P&J asked Mr Morrison about the 171 rooms they do not show – and we were kindly given access to areas not usually open to the public.

One of the main rooms of the boarding school at the castle
The common room where pupils used to spend time together. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Exclusive photographs show the top two floors where the schoolboys slept more than 50 years ago.

The rooms have not been touched since they left in 1972.

“It’s like a time capsule I suppose,” Mr Morrison said.

Dormitory sign Dunrobin Castle
The boarding school rooms have not been touched since 1972. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
one of the floors where schoolboys used to be.
A corridor on one of the floors where the schoolboys stayed. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

We were also shown the patio of the keep, the oldest part of the castle dating back to the 13th century which survived a fire in 1915 that destroyed most of the estate.

Patio watching the keep
The keep is the oldest part of the castle. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

We were also give a peek into the 80-feet well, which dates back to the 1500s.

well
The well is more than 500-years-old. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
photo of the inside of the well
The well is 80 feet deep. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Mr Morrison also took us to the top of the castle’s main tower, which he described as his favourite part.

From here, there are stunning 360° views of across the Dornoch Firth and the Moray Firth.

views across the gardens and sea from the main tower
Beautiful garden and sea views from the main tower. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
clock tower
The clock tower can be seen from the main tower. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

It is also an ideal spot for overlooking the gardens and the clock tower.

Although the clock tower did not survive the fire, there is a plaque on the clock that reads 1863.

Stair leading to the upper floors
The start of the stairs leading up to the main tower. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
stairs leading up the main tower
A long spiral staircase took us to the upper part of the tower. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

There is also the castle’s basement, not open to visitors, which is mainly used for storage and includes the original kitchen, now a laundry room.

In addition, there are two apartments in the castle: one for the Sutherland family and another for staff.

Meanwhile, the private wine cellar, located in the basement and locked at all times, contains around 200 bottles, some from the early ’90s.

The ghosts of Dunrobin Castle

Mr Morrison also shared stories of the ghosts that are said to haunt the castle. One of the darkest tales is tied to the Seamstress’ Room, located in the original keep.

In the 15th century, it’s said that the 14th Earl kidnapped a young girl from the Mackay Clan and held her in the room, intending to marry her and unite the two clans, who had been feuding for 200 years.

The Seamstress' Room
The Seamstress’ Room at Dunrobin Castle. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

However, she refused, and one night, attempted to escape through the window using a rope made of sheets.

As she was descending, the Earl entered the room in a fit of rage, drew his sword, and cut the rope, causing her to fall to her death.

Mr Morrison also mentioned an alternative version of the story, where she fell after the Earl unsuccessfully tried to pull her back.

The same ghost is also linked to a second tale, with some claiming the girl was actually the Earl’s daughter, who had fallen in love with the stable boy.

Dunrobin Castle
Dunrobin Castle is home to several ghost stories. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The nobleman disapproved of the romance, forbade her from seeing the stable boy, and locked her in her room.

However, she secretly arranged with a maid to smuggle in a rope so she could escape.

When the Earl discovered her plan and tried to pull her back, she tragically fell to her death.

Mr Morrison said: “Nobody has ever seen her, but it is said you can still hear her crying in the room.

“Staff have also seen figures – there’s supposed to be a figure of a man in the far end of the castle, in the older part, which was seen walking across the staircase but there’s no associated story with him.

“We have ghosts that don’t have a story, and we have a story that doesn’t have a ghost.”

Conversation