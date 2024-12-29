Popular Aberdeen sandwich shop goes on the market

A popular Aberdeen sandwich spot has been put on the market.

Upperkrust, located at 44-46 Upperkirkgate in the city-centre, is known for its fine selection of home-made grub and cheery staff.

The lunch-time institution was founded in 2007 by Jackie Wilson and her business partner Sheila Petrie.

Like countless other businesses, Upperkrust has struggled with rising costs over the past few years.

In August 2022 Mrs Wilson spoke to the The Press and Journal, saying soaring electricity prices were proving a “real dilemma” for the pair, with their bills at the time set to rise from £400 per month to £2,000.

She also revealed that to cover costs she would need to charge £30 for each sandwich, with the price of chicken rising by £3 alone.

Upperkrust is ‘still going strong’

Located on the ground floor of a traditional granite and slate building, the Upperkrust unit measures 532 square feet.

The listing states: “Due to retirement, a well-established and profitable business opportunity has arisen.

“There is room to increase turnover of an already thriving business of sit in, takeaway and outside catering.”

The agent describes it as an “amazing” sandwich shop which “is still going strong”.

“This is due to a strong level of customer base, good reputation and not to mention a great location too,” they continue.

“As the business is well established an occupier will benefit from an existing and profitable customer base from the outset.”

The listing offers a leasehold interest in the premises “along with the goodwill of the business and all fixtures and fittings”.

“A full inventory can be provided to interested parties. Stock will be sold at valuation,” it continues.

There are also toilet facilities, while a large storage area within the adjacent Bon Accord shopping centre is also included.

The business is being sold for £50,000.

More details about the property can be found here