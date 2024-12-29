Popular Aberdeen sandwich shop goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popular Aberdeen sandwich shop goes on the market

Upperkrust has been serving customers for decades. 

Upperkrust Aberdeen.
Upperkrust is a much loved institution in Aberdeen. Image: Shepherd.
By Chris Cromar

A popular Aberdeen sandwich spot has been put on the market.

Upperkrust, located at 44-46 Upperkirkgate in the city-centre, is known for its fine selection of home-made grub and cheery staff.

The lunch-time institution was founded in 2007 by Jackie Wilson and her business partner Sheila Petrie.

Jackie Wilson.
Jackie Wilson has run Upperkrust for years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Like countless other businesses, Upperkrust has struggled with rising costs over the past few years.

In August 2022 Mrs Wilson spoke to the The Press and Journal, saying soaring electricity prices were proving a “real dilemma” for the pair, with their bills at the time set to rise from £400 per month to £2,000.

Upperkrust Aberdeen.
Upperkrust offers a large selection of different lunch-time options. Image: Shepherd.

She also revealed that to cover costs she would need to charge £30 for each sandwich, with the price of chicken rising by £3 alone.

Upperkrust is ‘still going strong’

Located on the ground floor of a traditional granite and slate building, the Upperkrust unit measures 532 square feet.

The listing states: “Due to retirement, a well-established and profitable business opportunity has arisen.

“There is room to increase turnover of an already thriving business of sit in, takeaway and outside catering.”

The agent describes it as an “amazing” sandwich shop which “is still going strong”.

“This is due to a strong level of customer base, good reputation and not to mention a great location too,” they continue.

“As the business is well established an occupier will benefit from an existing and profitable customer base from the outset.”

Upperkrust Aberdeen.
Customers can eat in at the takeaway. Image: Shepherd.

The listing offers a leasehold interest in the premises “along with the goodwill of the business and all fixtures and fittings”.

“A full inventory can be provided to interested parties. Stock will be sold at valuation,” it continues.

There are also toilet facilities, while a large storage area within the adjacent Bon Accord shopping centre is also included.

The business is being sold for £50,000.

More details about the property can be found here

Conversation