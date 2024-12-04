Hunt for driver who threatened man in Highland primary school car park then chased him in car for five miles

A man was followed after being threatened at the car park of a Highland primary school.

Police are appealing for information following an incident at Strathpeffer Primary School around 2:45pm on Friday November 29.

Officers said a man was threatened at the school car park by the driver of an old-style silver/blue Ford Fiesta.

The alleged victim was then chased for about five miles on the A835, between Strathpeffer and Dingwall.

Officers have opened an investigation and are asking people with dashcams to come forward.

Man threatened and chased in Strathpeffer

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can pass information anonymously to crime stoppers on 0800555111 (CR/0454645/24).

Highland Council declined to comment.