Ross County

Ross County keeper Ross Laidlaw’s injury news is blow for Staggies

The extent of the Staggies number one's injury is revealed - and it's not good for the Dingwall side.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw receives treatment for his injury at Celtic Park on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw receives treatment for his injury at Celtic Park on Saturday. Image: SNS.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw’s knee injury will keep him on the sidelines for up to 10 weeks, the club has confirmed.

The Scottish Premiership side, who are eighth in the division, host Rangers this Sunday, where back-up keeper Jack Hamilton will be handed a start.

In the weekend’s 5-0 loss at champions Celtic, Laidlaw suffered an injury when going in for a challenge.

A County statement said: “Following an injury sustained during Saturday’s game away to Celtic, Ross Laidlaw underwent a scan on his knee yesterday.

“The results have shown damage to the knee which will see Ross out of action for a period of eight-to-10 weeks.

“We wish Ross all the very best with his recovery.”

Ross County goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, who didn't concede in his second half display in the 5-0 defeat against Celtic on Saturday, November 30, 2024. He replaced injured number one Ross Laidlaw just before half-time.
Ross County goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, who didn't concede in his second half display in the 5-0 defeat against Celtic on Saturday. Image: SNS Group

Former Hearts and Livingston keeper Hamilton, who was a summer signing, replaced Laidlaw just before half-time at Parkhead and made two vital stops to prevent a higher defeat.

Manager Don Cowie revealed at the weekend that Hamilton had come through a bout of illness before making the squad just ahead of 20-year-old Logan Ross.

