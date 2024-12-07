Police appeal for information after man attacked by dog at Nairn beach

A police appeal has been launched to find the owner of a dog that attacked a man at the West Beach in Nairn.

The incident occurred on the beach near Nairn Golf Course at around 11.45am on Saturday, December 7.

The German Shepherd dog was said to be “out of control” before it injured the man.

Nairn police officers have asked the public to help identify the female owner.

Man injured by “out of control” dog on Nairn beach

A statement released by Police Scotland reads: “Officers in Nairn are appealing for information from the public that may help identify the female owner of a German Shepherd dog that was out of control and injured a man at the West Beach, Nairn near Nairn Golf Course about 1145 am on Saturday 07 December 2024.”

“If you have any information regarding the owner of the dog, please get in touch with us on 101 quoting the reference number PS-20241207-2036.”