Inverness locals blast ‘criminal’ Highland council tax hike proposal

Inverness locals say “pressure is being put on working people” and that new proposals to raise council tax will leave them broke.

The local authority is preparing for a huge increase on the tax that could reach 35% by the end of the decade.

The projections are highlighted in the Medium Term Financial Plan as the council tries to plug a gap of around £100 million – the largest deficit of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

The council anticipates a minimum annual increase of 5% until 2030, with an additional 2% per year.

This is to ensure sufficient funding for the £2.1 billion twenty-year Highland Investment Programme (HIP).

Annual Council Tax Increases:

2025/26: 5% + 2% (7%)

2026/27: 5% + 2% (7%)

2027/28: 5% + 2% (7%)

2028/29: 5% + 2% (7%)

2029/30: 5% + 2% (7%)

Inverness locals react to Highland council tax hike proposal

The P&J hit the streets of Inverness following the announcement to learn locals’ thoughts on the proposal.

The majority of residents felt strongly against the major tax hike.

Dalneigh resident H. Stevenson, 32, who was walking her dogs on Huntly Street, said: “We’re already paying an absolute fortune, and now they are asking for more.

“There are still potholes everywhere.

“People are already paying a lot and are struggling to make ends meet at the end of the month.”

Also on Huntly Street, Simon Sim, 67, labelled the proposal as “criminal”.

Stopping on Greig St Bridge, Martin Hamill, 45, said the council is putting pressure “on the working people.”

He told The P&J: “They ask you to pay but you can’t see it on the street

“Inverness is a city for tourists the council has forgotten about the locals.

“They are putting pressure on the working people.”

Meanwhile, Fiona R, on Church Lane, showed some understanding about the situation.

She said: “I’m not happy about it and I don’t want to pay more money, but I think it’s something that has to be done.”

James Bowden, 30, on Church Street, argued the council “could be doing more” with the money they get.

He added: “I don’t want to see my bills increase.”

Also on Church Street, Mary, 66, said the rise would be “okay” if the council did more but said she thought that would not be the case.

Melanie Right, 44 and Chantal J, 53, spoke to The P&J outside R&Bs karaoke bar.

They said: “Definitely not in favour. We don’t want any increases, if anything, it should be lower.”

Tax increase ‘irresponsible’

24-year-old Susie McPherson labelled the proposal as “irresponsible.”

She said: I think it’s irresponsible; they are putting pressure on the citizens.

“They need to find the money somewhere else; families are already struggling with financial pressures, and inflation is not levelled with wages.

“I don’t think it will get them what they want as it is going to make everyone broke.”

Meanwhile, Andrew, 31, and Ellie Chalmers, 26, said the proposal is a “disgrace.”

The parents of 10-month Isla said: “It’s a disgrace, I think we pay enough as it is, and that increase would be way too much.”

Meanwhile, also on the High Street, Fiona Mackay, 64, described the proposed hike as “criminal.”

She added: “What do you get from it? Where is it all going? It seems like there is a black hole.

“At least some of the money is not going to the people, I think.”

Another two young parents, Craig and Vicky Bromley, also claim they are “already paying enough” and the hike is a blow for young families.

They said: “It’s not great. We are already paying enough.

“Nursery fees are like a mortgage, so if you add more council tax to all that, it doesn’t help.”

The Highland Council has been approached for comment.