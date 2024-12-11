Inverness locals blast ‘criminal’ Highland council tax hike proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness locals blast ‘criminal’ Highland council tax hike proposal

The P&J spoke to several residents who are facing a 35% increase in their council tax by 2030.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Inverness family on the High Street.
Young parents Andrew and Ellie labelled the proposal as a "disgrace." Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Inverness locals say “pressure is being put on working people” and that new proposals to raise council tax will leave them broke.

The local authority is preparing for a huge increase on the tax that could reach 35% by the end of the decade.

The projections are highlighted in the Medium Term Financial Plan as the council tries to plug a gap of around £100 million – the largest deficit of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

The council anticipates a minimum annual increase of 5% until 2030, with an additional 2% per year.

This is to ensure sufficient funding for the £2.1 billion twenty-year Highland Investment Programme (HIP).

Annual Council Tax Increases: 

  • 2025/26: 5% + 2% (7%)
  • 2026/27: 5% + 2% (7%)
  • 2027/28: 5% + 2% (7%)
  • 2028/29: 5% + 2% (7%)
  • 2029/30: 5% + 2% (7%)

Inverness locals react to Highland council tax hike proposal

The P&J hit the streets of Inverness following the announcement to learn locals’ thoughts on the proposal.

The majority of residents felt strongly against the major tax hike.

Dalneigh resident H. Stevenson, 32, who was walking her dogs on Huntly Street, said: “We’re already paying an absolute fortune, and now they are asking for more.

“There are still potholes everywhere.

“People are already paying a lot and are struggling to make ends meet at the end of the month.”

Also on Huntly Street, Simon Sim, 67, labelled the proposal as “criminal”.

Inverness local Simon Sim on Huntly Street
Inverness resident Simon Sim said the proposal is “criminal.” Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Stopping on Greig St Bridge, Martin Hamill, 45, said the council is putting pressure “on the working people.”

He told The P&J: “They ask you to pay but you can’t see it on the street

“Inverness is a city for tourists the council has forgotten about the locals.

“They are putting pressure on the working people.”

resident on Greig Bridge
Martin Hamill claims the council is putting tourists before locals. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Fiona R, on Church Lane, showed some understanding about the situation.

She said: “I’m not happy about it and I don’t want to pay more money, but I think it’s something that has to be done.”

James Bowden, 30, on Church Street, argued the council “could be doing more” with the money they get.

He added: “I don’t want to see my bills increase.”

Also on Church Street, Mary, 66, said the rise would be “okay” if the council did more but said she thought that would not be the case.

Melanie Right, 44 and Chantal J, 53, spoke to The P&J outside R&Bs karaoke bar.

Melanie and Chantal on Church Street
Melanie and Chantal are against the proposal. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

They said: “Definitely not in favour. We don’t want any increases, if anything, it should be lower.”

Tax increase ‘irresponsible’

24-year-old Susie McPherson labelled the proposal as “irresponsible.”

She said: I think it’s irresponsible; they are putting pressure on the citizens.

Susie at the Victorian Market
Susie McPherson spoke to us at the Victorian Market. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“They need to find the money somewhere else; families are already struggling with financial pressures, and inflation is not levelled with wages.

“I don’t think it will get them what they want as it is going to make everyone broke.”

Meanwhile, Andrew, 31, and Ellie Chalmers, 26, said the proposal is a “disgrace.”

The parents of 10-month Isla said: “It’s a disgrace, I think we pay enough as it is, and that increase would be way too much.”

Meanwhile, also on the High Street, Fiona Mackay, 64, described the proposed hike as “criminal.”

She added: “What do you get from it? Where is it all going? It seems like there is a black hole.

“At least some of the money is not going to the people, I think.”

Another two young parents, Craig and Vicky Bromley, also claim they are “already paying enough” and the hike is a blow for young families.

Inverness dad with his two children
Inverness dad-of-two Craig thinks they “already pay enough”

They said: “It’s not great. We are already paying enough.

“Nursery fees are like a mortgage, so if you add more council tax to all that, it doesn’t help.”

The Highland Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation