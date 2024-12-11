Robert Gordon University winter graduations day two: Full list of students graduating

Celebrations are in full swing in Aberdeen as Robert Gordon University hosts a second day of winter graduations.

Hundreds of students will gather at P&J Live today to cross the stage and rejoice in their academic achievements.

Spirits were high on Tuesday as RGU students beamed crossing the stage to celebrate the end of their studies.

Honours degrees will be awarded to students in a range of subjects, including Journalism, Media, Law and Accounting.

Masters will also be handed out across a range of departments, including Business and Management, Pharmaceutical Science, International Marketing and Clinical Pharmacy Practice.

A full list of today’s RGU graduates can be found below:

