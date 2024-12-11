Scotland’s only LIVE Hogmanay show to be broadcast from Nairn

Only one Hogmanay celebration will be broadcast live on TV across Scotland on December 31 this year and it will come from Nairn.

The Highland town’s Nairn Community and Arts Centre will host Gaelic channel BBC Alba, as their Ceilidh na Bliadhn Uire (New Year’s Eve) programme is beamed across Scotland.

Promised to be the “best Hogmanay ceilidh in Scotland”, it will be presented by broadcaster Cathy MacDonald and radio presenter Niall Iain MacDonald.

The event will include a host of Gaelic Scotland’s best musicians and singers including performances from band Manran.

People are urged to get their “dancing shoes on and see in the New Year” with BBC Alba.

Gaelic show only live Hogmanay coverage

And despite Scotland being famous for Hogmanay and knowing how to throw a party to welcome in January 1, there will be no live English-speaking coverage of celebrations across the country.

Despite fond memories of raising a glass to Jackie Bird welcoming in the New Year, BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay 2024 has already been recorded, with it taking place at the corporation’s Scotland’s headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

Presenter Amy Irons, along with Highland band Skipinnish and former Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow and country folk artist Rianne Downey recorded the show on December 8.

Despite Ms Irons calling Hogmanay “Scotland’s most iconic night”, the only “live” part of the pre-recorded show will be footage of the countdown to the bells from Edinburgh, as well as the lone piper playing at the capital’s castle.

Formerly called Hogmanay Live, the show – which has not been broadcast live since 2018 – will also show the firing of the Mons Megs to mark midnight, as well as its fireworks display to celebrate the start of 2025.

In another disappointment for Scottish TV viewers wanting live entertainment to close 2024, STV’s Hogmanay show Bringing in the Bells will also be pre-recorded, meaning the channel’s New Year’s Eve programme has not been broadcast live since 2008.

Despite the north-east hosting one of the most anticipated Hogmanay events with the spectacular Stonehaven Fireballs festival, this again has been shunned by the BBC and STV.

STV Hogmanay show ‘pre-recorded close to broadcast’

A spokesman for STV said: “Our popular Hogmanay show, Bringing in the Bells, returns this month for a fourth consecutive year with a number of famous faces getting together in some of Scotland’s most stunning country homes to look back on the best moments of 2024.

“Due to the nature of the format and talent availability, the show is pre-recorded close to broadcast.”

A BBC Scotland spokesman added: “Our Hogmanay show on BBC One Scotland has traditionally been a big favourite with the audience who enjoy the brilliant blend of music, chat, and entertainment as we get ready to bring in the bells.

“For a few years now, interviews and music for Hogmanay have been recorded before a studio audience. It is not unusual for broadcasters to pre-record some of the content for the Hogmanay schedule, partly because it’s more straightforward to secure guest bookings in the run-up than on the night.

“We expect audiences will once again join us in significant numbers as we celebrate the old year and look forward to 2025 with another great Hogmanay show.”