Cromarty pensioner left “completely exposed” to the elements after botched window upgrade

Tony Ashton, 82, has been wearing jumpers and hats to bed.

Cromarty pensioner Tony Ashton says the situation is "unacceptable". Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

A couple in Cromarty have been left “completely exposed” to freezing temperatures following a botched window upgrade.

The work, carried out by a Highland Council contractor on the town’s Marine Terrace, resulted in gaps in the faulty windows being sealed with tape.

This temporary fix has allowed cold draughts to fill their living space, making it “impossible to heat” as they approach Christmas.

Creaks in the window have been sealed with tape. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The work was part of an upgrade project, initiated in March, that was promised to improve the energy efficiency of their property. However, it has instead left pensioner Tony Ashton, 82, forced to wear jumpers and hats to bed.

Suffering from Crohn’s disease and arthritis, Tony has been “struggling through the winter.”

Since the refit five weeks ago, the couple has pleaded with construction workers and Highland Council liaisons for help, but have been met with what they describe as a “bullshit merry-go-round,” accusing both parties of passing the blame.

Cromarty window situation labelled ‘unacceptable’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Tony’s wife Michelle said the situation her family has been left in is “unacceptable”.

The 59-year-old said: “We are not getting anywhere with this and no-one is returning our calls – I have to keep chasing endless amounts of people.

“The more I have to keep chasing all these different types of people, the worse it gets. I want it sorted.

“We are having to get the jumpers and hats on when we go to bed now I have never ever done that before.

The couple claim they are having to wear jackets to bed due to the draughts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We try to cover the draughts but, they appear in different places – the stress of this is really bad for Tony especially.

“It’s making our life very uncomfortable, and we are spending a fortune on electricity to heat the house.

“Nobody wants to take responsibility it seems. I’m gutted beyond belief.”

Botched window upgrade has potential to ruin Cromarty Christmas

Michelle added that the shoddy refit has affected her and her family’s Christmas plans.

“We’ve already had to alter plans because of this,” she continued.

“We were supposed to have visitors, but it’s just not suitable to have them here either. We’ve had to cancel for now.

“We’ll try to reschedule but, it’s made things much more difficult.”

The Highland Council said fixing the issue is “a top priority”. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Highland Council has assured that fixing the issue is a “priority”.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this issue. Our housing team are treating this as a priority.

“The local tenant liaison officer has raised the complaints with the contractor. Our clerk of works has also been on site.

“We are waiting to get details from the contractor on the actions being taken to address complaints.

“We urge any residents with any issues to contact their local housing team.”

